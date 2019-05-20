Quantcast
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Trump quickly deletes bonkers tweet blaming Twitter for his own mistake
20 May 2019 at 07:55 ET
ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump tweeted — and quickly deleted — a post blaming Twitter for his apparent mistake in posting a lengthy rant against reporting on his suspected money laundering.

The president attacked the New York Times for reporting that Deutsche Bank flagged some of his transactions as suspicious, but complained shortly afterward that two of his posts failed to show up.

“Two Tweets missing from last batch, probably a Twitter error,” the president grumbled. “No time for a redo! Only the Dems get redos!”

The post remained online for about four minutes before Trump apparently thought better of it, and he deleted the complaint — but not before screen shots could be made.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Robert De Niro calls for Trump’s impeachment and arrest in fiery awards speech
Newest Stories
Read more stories

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 