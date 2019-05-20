Trump quickly deletes bonkers tweet blaming Twitter for his own mistake

Travis Gettys 20 May 2019 at 07:55 ET

President Donald Trump tweeted — and quickly deleted — a post blaming Twitter for his apparent mistake in posting a lengthy rant against reporting on his suspected money laundering.

The president attacked the New York Times for reporting that Deutsche Bank flagged some of his transactions as suspicious, but complained shortly afterward that two of his posts failed to show up.

“Two Tweets missing from last batch, probably a Twitter error,” the president grumbled. “No time for a redo! Only the Dems get redos!”

The post remained online for about four minutes before Trump apparently thought better of it, and he deleted the complaint — but not before screen shots could be made.



