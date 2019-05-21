Trump says he let ‘everyone’ testify to Congress — he just won’t allow them to after the Mueller report

President Donald Trump is trying to claim he allowed everyone to testify before Congress and that’s why no one needs to do so again.

“So even though I didn’t have to do it with Presidential Privilege, I allowed everyone to testify, including White House Counsel Don McGahn (for over 30 hours), to Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Trump-Hating Democrats, and they arrived at a conclusion of NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION! The Dems were unhappy with the outcome of the $40M Mueller Report, so now they want a do-over,” Trump tweeted Tuesday

In fact, Trump has barred any White House staff, aides, former aides, or appointees from testifying to Congress in wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

