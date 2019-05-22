Trump sends baffling ‘bat signals’ to friendly GOP lawmakers by retweeting their days-old tweets as impeachment talk heats up
President Donald Trump started off Wednesday morning with a panicked rant against growing talk of an impeachment inquiry, and then he appeared to be signaling important Republican congressional allies by retweeting their days-old posts.
There was no common theme to the posts, but Trump appeared to be sending up a “bat signal” asking for help from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional Republicans, just like Gotham City signaled Batman for help.
First he retweeted Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) reacting to the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena of Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director and a close Trump ally.
A question every American should ask: what on earth was the point of a taxpayer funded special counsel if we’re going to demand every witness testify again—after the case is already closed? https://t.co/5ni1j02XK5# p #4_21 # ad skipped = true #
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) May 22, 2019# p #5_21 # ad skipped = true #
Then he retweeted a May 20 post from Meadows borrowing Trump’s complaint about Democrats seeking a “do-over” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and then a Washington Examiner article quoting the North Carolina Republican saying “declassification of Russia investigation docs is “right around the corner.”
Next he retweeted Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) praising the president’s economic policies on May 17.
Thx to Pres Trump/Amb Lighthizer & Canada/Mexico for working to get to this pt Now it’s time for Congress to do its job and PASS USMCA THIS YR the trade deal is good for manufacturing/ag/services/tech# p #9_21 # ad skipped = true #
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 17, 2019# p #10_21 # ad skipped = true #
Trump then signaled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) by retweeting a pair of his posts praising the president’s judicial nominations and Iran policies.
The only way to protect Americans serving overseas is to have their back.# p #13_21 # ad skipped = true #
I am proud President Trump is standing up for those who are serving in harm’s way# p #14_21 # ad skipped = true #
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 21, 2019# p #15_21 # ad skipped = true #
Next he signaled Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) by sharing his tweets pointing to articles in conservative media that lay out an alleged conspiracy to harm Trump with the Russia investigation.
Trump finished the spree by retweeting the Senate Majority leader’s May 15 post marking Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Today, tens of thousands of peace officers gathered in our nation’s capital to honor the service and sacrifice of their fallen brothers and sisters in uniform. I was proud to cosponsor the resolution designating this week as ‘National Police Week.’ pic.twitter.com/l1n5PLCa6o# p #19_21 # ad skipped = true #
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) May 15, 2019# p #20_21 # ad skipped = true #