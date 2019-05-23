Quantcast

Trump suggests death penalty punishment for Comey, Page, Strozk and McCabe

By - May 23, 2019
Donald Trump and James Comey (Credit: Gage Skidmore, Brookings Institution)

During his speech about bailing out farmers, President Donald Trump unleashed on his political opponents, saying that they deserved the death penalty.

“Sir, the Constitution says treason is punishable by death,” one reporter asked Trump at the event. “You’ve accused your adversaries of treason. Who are you talking about?”

Trump claimed, “they’re trying to take down the wrong person.”

“Look at [James] Comey, [Andrew] McCabe, people higher than that,” Trump continued. “If you look at [Peter] Strozk, if you look at his lover, Lisa Page, his wonderful lover. They talked openly. They didn’t use their private server because they didn’t want to get caught. So they used the government server. That was not a good move. He talked about the insurance policy just in case crooked Hillary loses. That didn’t work out well for them. So you look at them.”

Watch the full remarks below:

