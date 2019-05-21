Quantcast

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Trump whines that Obama never had to deal with crap from Congress

Sarah K. Burris

21 May 2019 at 21:18 ET                   


Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

President Donald Trump revealed during his rally Monday that he didn’t have anything to do if he wasn’t appearing at the Pennsylvania event. Clearly, Tuesday evening was a similar schedule.

Instead of working on a healthcare bill, negotiating an infrastructure plan his party can get behind or even finding new ways of obstructing justice, Trump took to Twitter to rail against the special counsel’s investigation yet again.

“After spending 40 Million Dollars, reviewing 1.4 million pages of documents, & interviewing 500 people with the total support of the White House, the Mueller Report was a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT to the Democrats, so they want a DO OVER. It doesn’t work that way-so bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

It was then followed by the rant that President Barack Obama never had to deal with the kind of backlash from the opposing party. He neglected to recall the birtherism, the “scandal” about Obama wearing a tan suit, another scandal about him reaching over the sneezeguard, saluting with a cup of coffee in his hand, and years and years of attacks over Benghazi. That doesn’t come close to mentioning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) decision to make Obama a “one-term president,” and block all legislation, policies and judges from going through the Senate for his entire second term.

“The Democrats are on a fishing expedition, wanting to interview the same people, and see the same things, as we just went through for two years with Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Dems. Never happened to a president before. Never even happened to President Obama!” Trump lamented. “John Brennan on the Mueller probe, ‘I don’t know if I received bad information, but I THINK I SUSPECTED THAT THERE WAS MORE THAN THERE ACTUALLY WAS.’ Wow, he admits he was wrong! Congress should go back to work on drug prices etc.”

