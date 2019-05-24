Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump will put CIA agents and sources at risk if intel agencies are forced to hand over info to Barr: Ex-CIA chief

By - May 24, 2019
President Donald Trump's manner with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was in contrast to the anger he flashed at NATO allies. (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

Responding to President Donald Trump issuing an order allowing Attorney General William P. Barr to “declassify” intelligence that was gathered and led to a Justice Department investigation into his campaign and administration, a former CIA Russia bureau chief claims agents and sources are likely to be compromised by the president.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to a report in the New York Times, the order from Trump issued late Thursday night is likely to cause friction between the Central Intelligence Agency and the Justice Department with the secretive CIA loathe to see years of work setting up information channels — particularly in Russia — exposed.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It allows Mr. Barr, who has used the charged term “spying” to describe efforts to investigate the Trump campaign, sole discretion to declassify the intelligence behind the F.B.I.’s decision to begin investigating whether any Trump aides or associates were working with the Russians. It also raises the specter that officials ranging from the F.B.I. to the C.I.A. to the National Security Agency, which was monitoring Russian officials, will be questioned about their sources and their intent,” the Times explains.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

With House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), saying the exposure could dry up sources and inhibit agents in the field who fear exposure, a former chief of the CIA’s Russia mission said it to would be inevitable that names would be exposed.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“If the president of the United States asks for a name, it would be hard not to provide a name,” warned John Sipher, a former C.I.A. official who oversaw Russia operations.

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

He then added, “It wouldn’t do him any good unless he sent it around to people to look into it, and that is where the security problem is, obviously.”

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

You can read more here.

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Undocumented Trump workers hit back after getting fired despite years of service: ‘You knew these weren’t real papers!’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+