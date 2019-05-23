Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s entire trade speech destroyed on CNN by WaPo columnist with one brutal observation

By - May 23, 2019
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on MSNBC (screen capture)

Appearing on CNN, just as the network cut away from President Donald Trump’s rambling national address on a bailout for America’s farmers, a Washington Post columnist quickly dismantled the president’s plan with a simple — and brutally correct — observation.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Sitting in with host Brook Baldwin, columnist Catherine Rampell pointed out that Tump’s trade war is forcing him to help out farmers with billions in dollars from the U.S. Treasury — a great measure of which come from government borrowing.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

With Baldwin noting that the president once again said that China would bear the brunt of the tariffs — only to point out that it is U.S. consumers who are on the hook — the CNN host asked about where the proposed $16 billion bailout would come from.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“What is the truth”?” Baldwin asked.

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The truth is that Americans’ are paying for the cost of these tariffs,” Rampell explained. “Including farmers through lost business, of course to China, but to lots of other countries.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #


“Basically, Trump is saying is, rather than having our farmers sell soybeans to China, let’s borrow from China to pay farmers to not sell soybeans to China,” she summed it up, adding, “That is effectively what is happening here because we are transferring from the U.S. Treasury.”

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

You can watch below:

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
CNN guest humiliates Trump by revisiting all the praise he lavished on now-‘dumb as a rock’ Rex Tillerson in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+