Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort hit with grand jury subpoena over shady fundraising by Chinese massage parlor tycoon

Autographed photo of Cindy Yang and Donald Trump (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this week got hit with a grand jury subpoena demanding documents related to allegedly shady fundraising activities coordinated by Chinese massage parlor tycoon Cindy Yang.

The Miami Herald reports that one of the subpoenas, which was issued by a grand jury in West Palm Beach, Florida, “compels Mar-a-Lago to turn over all documents, records and communications relating to Yang, as well as 11 other people, one charity and seven companies affiliated with her.”

The Miami Herald’s sources claim that the people listed in the subpoena include “Yang’s family members, former employees at her massage parlors and several donors to Trump Victory.”

Yang’s role in fundraising for the president’s campaign has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Back in March, the Miami Herald reported Yang “arranged for a group of Chinese business executives to attend a paid fundraiser for President Donald Trump in New York City.”

In total, Yang paid $5,400 to Trump’s campaign and $23,500 to the Trump Victory PAC eleven days before the event. If any of the businessmen Yang brought to the New York fundraiser reimbursed her in any way, it could constitute an illegal foreign campaign contribution.

Yang first came into public view after it was revealed that she was the founder of a Florida massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly solicited a prostitute earlier this year. Yang has also been photographed next to the president as a guest at Mar-a-Lago.

