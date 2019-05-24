‘Tweeting while intoxicated?’: Newt Gingrich mocked for crazy tweet on ‘Muller’ and ‘Trumpo’

Newt Gingrich speaks to CNN

“Are you tweeting while intoxicated?”

That was the question former National Security Advisor and former UN Ambassador Susan Rice posed to Newt Gingrich, after he posted a strange and wholly false tweet Wednesday.

Muller tried today to have iut boith ways. If he thought President Trumpo was guilty of something he should have said he was guilty of something. Ken Starr used the word guilty 11 times on 11 different counts in his report on President Clinton. If not guilty Trump is innocent.
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) May 29, 2019

Not only are the four typos and an extra space thrown in, but Gingrich is just plain wrong.

As Mueller and countless legal experts have explained, the DOJ does not accuse anyone of a crime unless they are willing to and can bring charges. Mueller in Wednesday morning's remarks said just that, adding to do so would be unfair.
And his claim that "If not guilty Trump is innocent," is just wholly false.
Ambassador Rice wasn't the only one mocking and chastising Gingrich. Take a look:

President Trumpo. https://t.co/obDVH9sKHH
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 29, 2019

Unfair comparison.
Ken Starr was operating under the Independent Counsel statute (no longer exists) which set different parameters than what Mueller was operating under as Special Counsel.
Mueller purposely chose NOT to say Trump was innocent b/c they could NOT clear him. https://t.co/4UFP7BhIJZ
— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) May 29, 2019

1. Are you sure you want to be citing Ken Starr on matters of guilt or innocence right now?

2. It was pretty clear that Mueller wasn't having "iut" both ways. Maybe listen more carefully?

3. I hope #PresidentTrumpo doesn't become a trending hashtag.
— lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) May 29, 2019

Newt have another drink.. https://t.co/sFBknBuELV
— Carlos Monzon (@CarlosOMonzon) May 29, 2019

Newton in 2017: "Robert Mueller is superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity." https://t.co/vMIBku5YCs
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) May 29, 2019

Newt are you drunk? https://t.co/3VGvECnBO3
— Matt (@mattmaarsmusic) May 29, 2019

At least he gave us #PresidentTrumpo https://t.co/tncaD2FcBx
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 29, 2019

Newt Gingrich has apparently been taking classes at the Giuliani School of Typing. https://t.co/M1SRDJGKHa
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2019

The Godfather of Bullshit.

Also: "Trumpo" is funny. https://t.co/eJGm902Qp7
— John Stoehr's Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) May 29, 2019

Ken Starr: independent counsel
Bob Mueller: special counsel
Two DIFFERENT investigations and titles.
But keep spinning to your flock Newt. I'm sure they don't know the difference anyways. https://t.co/DmgsafNuRu
— Adrian N'Jadaka™ ✭ (@ADRIAN_KAL_EL) May 29, 2019

Is it me or is Trumpo the perfect clown name? #PresidentTrumpo https://t.co/OR08WHuXrn
— Magnolia Sabrian Kay (@SabrianKay) May 29, 2019

Ken Starr? The guy that covered up rapes and got fired at Baylor? https://t.co/kNkGl0gQSs
— BallsDeepState (@fakerogerbarron) May 29, 2019

Dumbass you're too fucking dumb to understand what he actually said. You can't indite a Sitting President, if Mueller thought he was innocent he would have said so (which he hasn't) https://t.co/LaUC0CEagu
— EmilyJane🐜 (@EmileighJane_) May 29, 2019

Robert Muller is clearly far more ethical than Ken Starr… and also no one cares what you have to say Newt. https://t.co/IkBsXYA3W6
— Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) May 29, 2019

