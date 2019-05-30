Veteran journalist Bob Woodward warns of ‘high anxiety’ at the Pentagon with Trump in charge

President Donald J. Trump Speaks at the 2019 National Association of REALTORS Legislative Meetings on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Marriott Wardman Park. (Brian Copeland/Flickr)

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward appeared on David Axelrod’s show the Axe Files Thursday, warning that Pentagon staffers were alarmed by President Donald Trump’s actions on a variety of fronts.

“If you look at it what Trump has done, you can draw a straight line from Nixon to Trump. Trump has legitimized hate and he has said it is acceptable in American politics,” Woodward told the former Obama officials.

“We are at a pivot point in history about how we are going to deal with the legitimization of hate in American politics,” he added.

He noted that Pentagon officials were highly concerned.

“There is a meeting I reported on which… it was not in the book because it’s more recent…where the generals and admirals are meeting, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says, ‘You know, the only institution in America that’s working is the military.’ And I think there’s some truth to that, but the president is Commander in Chief,” Woodward said.

“And, as we know, presidents can essentially start wars all on their own. So it’s a really important question: ‘What is the temperature everywhere? It’s high anxiety.’”

