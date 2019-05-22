Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Watch Brian Williams’ epic reply to Trump’s claim that ‘Democrats are on a fishing expedition’

Bob Brigham

22 May 2019 at 00:12 ET                   


MSNBC anchor Brian Williams (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams closed Tuesday’s “The 11th Hour” with a hilarious tribute to president Donald Trump.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Last thing before we go on a Tuesday night. In light of the president’s complaint tonight that the Democrats are on a ‘fishing expedition,’ as he called it, looking for a ‘do-over,’ as he continues to call it, we offer this reminder tonight that Donald Trump warned of an instant and ongoing investigation just as soon as this presidential term started,” Williams noted. “The problem here is a minor distinction — he was talking about the presidency of Hillary Clinton.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Williams then played a clip of Trump predicting many of his legal and Constitutional scandals but claiming the crimes would actually be committed by Clinton.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Well, not everything he talked about there came true, but an estimated 29 different investigations did sprout up. Many are underway and that is the world we find ourselves living in as we enter the summer of 2019,” he concluded.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Human composting’ legalized in first US state: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+