Watch Brian Williams’ epic reply to Trump’s claim that ‘Democrats are on a fishing expedition’

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams closed Tuesday’s “The 11th Hour” with a hilarious tribute to president Donald Trump.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Last thing before we go on a Tuesday night. In light of the president’s complaint tonight that the Democrats are on a ‘fishing expedition,’ as he called it, looking for a ‘do-over,’ as he continues to call it, we offer this reminder tonight that Donald Trump warned of an instant and ongoing investigation just as soon as this presidential term started,” Williams noted. “The problem here is a minor distinction — he was talking about the presidency of Hillary Clinton.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #





Williams then played a clip of Trump predicting many of his legal and Constitutional scandals but claiming the crimes would actually be committed by Clinton.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Well, not everything he talked about there came true, but an estimated 29 different investigations did sprout up. Many are underway and that is the world we find ourselves living in as we enter the summer of 2019,” he concluded.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #