WATCH: Crazed racist woman invades Latina’s meditation session on California boardwalk

Elizabeth Lopez (KABC)

A Latina woman was accosted by a racist white woman while livestreaming her stroll along a California beach.

Elizabeth Lopez was streaming a video to her online fans while walking on Newport Beach’s boardwalk when a woman tried to grab her phone and hurled racist abuse at her, reported KABC-TV.

“She grabbed my hands trying to take my phone,” Lopez said. “She then told me I had no right to be in California, to go back to my country — things like that.”

The 28-year-old Lopez, who goes by Tarot Eliza on Facebook, was discussing meditation with her hundreds of followers when the woman confronted her.

The woman threatened to break Lopez’s arm and claims to be a police officer during the 14-minute video.

“I wasn’t doing anything wrong for her to do that to me,” Lopez said. “I thought she might have a mental problem, but there were other people there and she choose to go after me, so I don’t think she is completely mental.”

Lopez, who was scratched during the altercation, reported the incident to police, who tracked down and arrested the woman, who will likely face misdemeanor assault charges.

“She admitted to police what she said to me, and said she’d do it again,” Lopez said.

