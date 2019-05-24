Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Crazed racist woman invades Latina’s meditation session on California boardwalk

Ana Kasparian is best known as a host and producer of the largest online news show "The Young Turks," (TYT) a show covering politics, pop culture and lifestyle. She is also the main host of the rapidly growing panel show "The Point" on the TYT Network. When Ana's not hosting and producing news content, she teaches upper division journalism at her alma mater California State University Northridge.
By - May 24, 2019
Elizabeth Lopez (KABC)

A Latina woman was accosted by a racist white woman while livestreaming her stroll along a California beach.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Elizabeth Lopez was streaming a video to her online fans while walking on Newport Beach’s boardwalk when a woman tried to grab her phone and hurled racist abuse at her, reported KABC-TV.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“She grabbed my hands trying to take my phone,” Lopez said. “She then told me I had no right to be in California, to go back to my country — things like that.”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The 28-year-old Lopez, who goes by Tarot Eliza on Facebook, was discussing meditation with her hundreds of followers when the woman confronted her.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The woman threatened to break Lopez’s arm and claims to be a police officer during the 14-minute video.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #


“I wasn’t doing anything wrong for her to do that to me,” Lopez said. “I thought she might have a mental problem, but there were other people there and she choose to go after me, so I don’t think she is completely mental.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Lopez, who was scratched during the altercation, reported the incident to police, who tracked down and arrested the woman, who will likely face misdemeanor assault charges.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“She admitted to police what she said to me, and said she’d do it again,” Lopez said.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Alarming’: CNN legal analyst says Barr’s ‘dangerous’ new powers should set off warning bells
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

New on Ana Kasparian

SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+