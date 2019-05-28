Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Germany’s Angela Merkel sounds the alarm on rise of right-wing ‘dark forces’ in Europe and America

By - May 28, 2019
Angela Merkel -- CNN screenshot

In an interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour, German Chancellor Angela Merkel both lamented and warned the rise of “dark forces,” in Europe, decrying a surge in nationalism that threatens the continent in a way that echoes Germany’s Nazi past.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Speaking with the CNN host who called Merkel the “face of good Germans,” the German leader noted that citizens of her country should know better than to fall prey to extremism.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“In Germany, obviously, they always have to be seen in a certain context, in the context of our past, which means we have to be that much more vigilant than others,” she explained.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“There’s not a single day care center for Jewish children, not a single school for Jewish children, that does not need to be guarded by German policemen, she continued before adding, “We have to face up to the past. We have to tell our young people what history has brought over us and others, and these horrors.”

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“[That’s] why article one of our basic law, human dignity is inviolable, is so important. it has to be taught to every generation,” she concluded. “You’re right, the task has become harder, but it needs to be done.”

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Morning Joe slams Trump for attacking Biden on foreign soil: People burned Dixie Chicks CDs for less
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+