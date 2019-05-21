Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke’s first national town hall on CNN

Dominique Jackson

21 May 2019 at 21:42 ET                   


Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Texas. Image via O'Rourke's Facebook.

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to hit the national stage during a town hall with CNN hosted by Dana Bash.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Tuesday night town hall will take place in Des Moines, Iowa. O’Rourke has held nearly 175 town halls throughout the country in coffee shops and diners, however, this is first one on CNN.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Critics of O’Rourke scrutinized him over the celebrity-like roll out of his campaign and noted that he lacks real substance. His decision to appear on CNN shows a shift in campaign strategy.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“In an effort to rejuvenate his presidential campaign — which hasn’t yet benefited from the kinds of viral moments that catapulted him into the limelight as a Senate candidate last year — O’Rourke recently began participating in nationally televised interviews,” a report from CNN noted.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The former congressman from Texas admitted that the roll-out of his campaign which consisted of a Vanity Fair cover shot along with him declaring he was “born” to be president, was rooted in privilege.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I was attempting to say that I felt my calling was in public service,” he said. “No one is born to be President of the United States of America — least of all me.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch O’Rourke’s town hall live below at 10:00 p.m. EST:

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Watch Brian Williams’ epic reply to Trump’s claim that ‘Democrats are on a fishing expedition’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+