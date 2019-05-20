Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Over 9 Police raided a black woman’s home for playing Malcolm X speeches too loudly

Dominique Jackson

20 May 2019 at 16:30 ET                   
Mikisa Thompson [Photo: Screen shot from Twitter]

A black woman had her house raided by North Carolina police after her neighbor complained that she was listening to Malcolm X speeches too loudly, reported Indy Week.

# p #1_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Garner Police Department officials executed a search warrant for Mikisa Thompson on Thursday night around 10:00 p.m.

# p #2_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The raid was officially insane and based on an unconstitutional statute,” Thompson’s attorney, T. Greg Doucette told Indy Week. “Doing a midnight raid with nine officers—over a noise ordinance, of all things—is a disproportionate show of force that shows there’s something else at play. That’s the type of overkill that’s intentionally designed to terrorize and punish people, not to actually do what’s necessary for enforcing the case.”

# p #3_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

The complaint was filed by her neighbor Don Barnette, 65. He claimed that Thompson was playing “amplified speech being projected by some sound amplification device,” according to the report.

# p #4_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Thompson was playing Malcolm X speeches, which Barnette characterized as “Islamic Jihadist-type message.”

# p #5_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t have anything against any Black person that acts like they’ve got sense,” Barnette told Indy Week.

# p #6_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

She was charged with a “class-three misdemeanor of violating her city’s noise code, which results in a maximum $500 penalty.”

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

However, this is not the first run in that Thompson has had with police. She got a $50 fine after Barnette made a noise complaint in April.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_12 # ad skipped = true #

Watch the video of police raiding her home here. 

# p #12_12 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #13_12 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
AG Barr must denounce Trump’s ‘despicable’ campaign speech: Ex-prosecutor warns ‘we can’t laugh this off anymore’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+