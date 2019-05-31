Quantcast
WATCH: William Barr contradicts his congressional testimony on Trump obstruction in new interview

Attorney General William Barr contradicted his congressional testimony during an interview broadcast by CBS News.

The attorney general discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings during the interview, which aired Friday on “CBS This Morning,” and explained why he did not agree that evidence presented in the report amounted to obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

“We didn’t agree with the legal analysis, a lot of the legal analysis in the report,” Barr said. “It did not reflect the views of the department, it was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers. So we applied what we thought was the right law.”

But that contradicts what Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee during May 1 testimony, where he explained why he and then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein did not believe Trump obstructed justice.

“Although we disagreed with some of the special counsel’s legal theories and felt that some of the episodes examined did not amount to obstruction as a matter of law,” Barr told Congress at the start of the month, “we accepted the special counsel’s legal framework for purposes of our analysis and evaluated the analysis as presented by the special counsel in reaching our conclusion.”

