9/11 first responder busts Trump for lying about helping them: ‘There’s no meeting’
Appearing in CNN’s New Day, two New York City first responders trashed Congress for its foot-dragging over providing funding to help those afflicted by illnesses directly related from the 9/11 attack.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, 9/11 first responder John Feal first took shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before getting around to recent comments made by President Donald Trump where he claimed he was having a meeting with representatives of the firefighters and police this week.
In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, the president noted the work being done by former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart to help get legislation pushed through, and said that he is taking a personal interest in the 9/11 victims’ plight.
“Memorials have been built,” Trump told Todd. “Tremendous amounts of money, but there are still people that are sick and I have a meeting on it next week.”
“So that would be this week,” host Camerota pointed out. “What’s the meeting that he has?”
“I’m privileged to pretty much everything and I know of no meeting, I don’t know how else to say that,” replied Feal, who was severely injured on 9/11.
“You have heard of no meeting that would involve anybody on your side on your team with the president?” Camerota pressed.
“No, ma’am, there’s no meeting yet, and frankly, the White House isn’t even needed yet,” he replied. “Let them deal with that when we get past the Senate and let the president sign this bill into law. Right now we’re focused on a meeting with Mitch McConnell, and then anything that happens after that, the White House can get involved.”
“There’s no meeting,” he added. “If there was a meeting, it would have been someone on the Republican side, and there’s no meeting.”
Trump has a 2020 election ‘challenge’ as suburban voters and wealthy donors flee him: Vanity Fair reporter
During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump's re-election hopes in 2020, a reporter for Vanity Fair said the president's chances may be narrowing due to changes from the 2016 election that led to his surprising win.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Gabriel Sherman said Trump has solidified his base, but that independents are fleeing. Add to that, rich benefactors who have been big supporters of the GOP are backing off.
"Here's the thing," Sherman began. "Clearly the people that are loyal to Trump, we saw this just last week when he was in Orlando for his kickoff rally, everyone reported it was a rehash of all of the 2016 campaign catch words and slogans."
WATCH: White man gets brutally shouted down for telling black kids they can’t play in their own yard
A video which went viral over the weekend shows two white men arguing over what appears to be black children playing near their own homes.
"Keep on playing kids!" a white man, who was later identified as "Nick" can be heard shouting in a video posted by Twitter user @_SamuelLahn.
According to the tweet, a "racist neighbor" had demanded that the "mostly black" children cease playing between two apartment buildings.
"Y'all keep on playing!" Nick says. "I know every single one of y'all lives here. So, please, sir, step away if you don't live here."
"Let them go wherever the fuck they want if they live here!" Nick shouts back after the man disagrees with him. "Guess what? You only own your porch... from there on out, it's free play."
HBO ‘Real Time’ guest Dan Savage rains hell on Alabama conservatives backing Roy Moore: ‘They love this alleged child rapist’
During the"Overtime" segment of HBO's "Real Time," columnist and commentator Dan Savage had nothing good to say about former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore making another run for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats, and flat out called the Republican an "alleged child rapist."
Asked by host Bill Maher about Moore's chances of securing the nomination, Savage shot back, "He's likely to get the nomination because the Republican base is odious and hateful and he's then going to lose the election again."
Asked if former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going to jump in and save Republicans the embarrassment of being saddled with Moore, GOP strategist Liz Mair jumped in to say that there was another potential candidate that the GOP establishment was lining up behind -- but that she couldn't remember his name which led Savage to ridicule his chances.