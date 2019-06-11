Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A child screaming out in anger’: Trump mocked for wide-ranging rant declaring ‘presidential harassment!’

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday with a wide-ranging rant focused on Monday’s House hearing highlighting the Mueller report.

Trump’s rambling and incoherent tweets made little sense. For example, this one in which he may or may not be quoting Fox News, saying, “The Greatest Witch Hunt of all time continues. All crimes were by the other side, but the Committee refuses to even take a look. Deleting 33,000 Emails is the real Obstruction – and much more!”


Or this thread, in which Trump appears to be quoting his top defender, Sen. Lindsey Graham.


Googling the quotes brings up only Trump’s tweets, so it’s unclear if these are actual quotes.

This one clearly is all Trump:


There were more, of course.
And Trump is being roundly mocked for them, for instance by HuffPost editor-at-large and Sirius XM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile, who sums up Trump’s morning:


As did others:


There was also wide-spread mocking of this tweet which Trump deleted then replaced to fix a typo:

ADVERTISEMENT


Here, the author of the Bloomberg piece Trump is using to spread falsehoods directly pushes back against the president:

ADVERTISEMENT


And the even Bloomberg Opinion corrects the president:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gun dealer goes bankrupt after stocking up on firearms over fears of Hillary Clinton winning in 2016

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

A gun dealer who stocked up on firearms while expecting Hillary Clinton to win the White House in 2016 has now filed for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reports that firearms distributor United Sporting Cos. this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its big bet that a Clinton victory would spark a massive spike in gun sales from fearful Trump supporters.

In a court declaration, United Sporting CEO Bradley Johnson said that his business had been hammered by having lower-than-expected sales in the wake of President Donald Trump's upset victory in 2016, as well as getting stuck with excessive inventory.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP frets over Trump’s ‘bring it on’ taunt at Dems to start impeachment hearings: ‘You don’t know what’s going to come up’

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

While President Donald Trump is openly daring Democrats to begin impeachment hearings against him -- hoping to use the move to rally his base before the 2020 election -- some Republicans are afraid the president is making a big mistake.

In a Politico piece on Trump's plan to "weaponize" impeachment talk by turning it back on Democrats, some GOP lawmakers expressed the desire that both sides drop it because of the damage and chaos it could create.

Noting that Trump and his re-election campaign aides plan "to bend the chatter around the [impeachment] issue to their advantage, knowing the topic will dominate the national conversation as the 2020 election ramps up," one adviser said it's not optimum, but it could be helpful.

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

How Trump has rewritten The First Amendment

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

You might have seen the story out of Coal Grove, Ohio, last week where the tap water turned bright purple. It’s not as big a deal as it sounds, though. A malfunctioning water treatment valve caused a substance called sodium permanganate to be released into the system, creating the temporarily purple hue. Otherwise, no harm done.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]