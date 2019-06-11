‘A child screaming out in anger’: Trump mocked for wide-ranging rant declaring ‘presidential harassment!’
President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday with a wide-ranging rant focused on Monday’s House hearing highlighting the Mueller report.
Trump’s rambling and incoherent tweets made little sense. For example, this one in which he may or may not be quoting Fox News, saying, “The Greatest Witch Hunt of all time continues. All crimes were by the other side, but the Committee refuses to even take a look. Deleting 33,000 Emails is the real Obstruction – and much more!”
“Jerry Nadler’s Trump Bashing Show Is A Bust.” Headline, New York Post. @foxandfriends The Greatest Witch Hunt of all time continues. All crimes were by the other side, but the Committee refuses to even take a look. Deleting 33,000 Emails is the real Obstruction – and much more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019
Or this thread, in which Trump appears to be quoting his top defender, Sen. Lindsey Graham.
….investigation in the Senate. They can talk to John Dean until the cows come home, we're not doing anything in the Senate regarding the Mueller Report. We are going to harden our Infrastructure against 2020!" @LindseyGrahamSC
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019
Googling the quotes brings up only Trump’s tweets, so it’s unclear if these are actual quotes.
This one clearly is all Trump:
PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019
There were more, of course.
And Trump is being roundly mocked for them, for instance by HuffPost editor-at-large and Sirius XM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile, who sums up Trump’s morning:
A child screaming out in anger and frustration. pic.twitter.com/TA7iJhxsFZ
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 11, 2019
As did others:
Honestly, I feel we are all harassed by the constant chaos of this president. #votehimout https://t.co/aDQvaen4ey
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 11, 2019
There was also wide-spread mocking of this tweet which Trump deleted then replaced to fix a typo:
This is because the Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage. The Fed Interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue! https://t.co/0CpnUzJqB9
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019
"They don't have a clue!" Trump proclaims of a Fed in which he's personally chosen 4 of the 5 sitting members https://t.co/xuXfTeiMxA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2019
This would be a terribly dangerous thing for a president of the US to say about the Federal Reserve if anybody took anything this president says seriously. #MAGA @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/8YxFuOVx8A
— Bruce Fulton (@dbfulton) June 11, 2019
Gibberish https://t.co/BvCmmeKDY5
— @DukeStJournal (@DukeStJournal) June 11, 2019
Here, the author of the Bloomberg piece Trump is using to spread falsehoods directly pushes back against the president:
No Mr. Trump, it has nothing at all to do with the euro. Nothing about the exchange rate movements in the last 15 years could induce a big increase in tourism. The real reasons are named in the piece. https://t.co/Re8UwMHntE
— Leonid Bershidsky (@Bershidsky) June 11, 2019
And the even Bloomberg Opinion corrects the president:
Actually, Europe's overtourism problem has nothing to do with exchange rates and a lot to do with the incredible ease and low cost of air travel ✈️https://t.co/g3MUuYCLEi https://t.co/ZiG78y3y8L
— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) June 11, 2019
