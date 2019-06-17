Alex Jones accused of sending child pornography to lawyers representing Sandy Hook victims

Attorneys representing victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for defamation have accused the InfoWars host of sending them files containing child pornography.

The Connecticut Post reports that court documents filed on Monday show that the law firm representing the Sandy Hook victims claims that it discovered several inappropriate images involving children in a large stash of electronic files that Jones had been ordered to turn over.

The lawyers say they immediately called the FBI, which found additional illegal images within the files.

“The FBI advised counsel that its review located numerous additional illegal images, which had apparently been sent to InfoWars email addresses,” the attorneys stated in their court filing.

Jones, for his part, went off on an unhinged rant against the attorneys and the Sandy Hook families, who have sued Jones after he falsely claimed that their children were not really killed during a mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 28 people dead.

The conspiracy theorist also alleged that the child pornography had been “planted” on the data he handed over to opposing counsel.

“You’re trying to set me up with child porn, I’ll get your ass,” Jones said. “One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike.”