Quantcast
Connect with us

Alex Jones accused of sending child pornography to lawyers representing Sandy Hook victims

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorneys representing victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for defamation have accused the InfoWars host of sending them files containing child pornography.

The Connecticut Post reports that court documents filed on Monday show that the law firm representing the Sandy Hook victims claims that it discovered several inappropriate images involving children in a large stash of electronic files that Jones had been ordered to turn over.

The lawyers say they immediately called the FBI, which found additional illegal images within the files.

“The FBI advised counsel that its review located numerous additional illegal images, which had apparently been sent to InfoWars email addresses,” the attorneys stated in their court filing.

Jones, for his part, went off on an unhinged rant against the attorneys and the Sandy Hook families, who have sued Jones after he falsely claimed that their children were not really killed during a mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 28 people dead.

The conspiracy theorist also alleged that the child pornography had been “planted” on the data he handed over to opposing counsel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re trying to set me up with child porn, I’ll get your ass,” Jones said. “One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz: ‘I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

The ghostwriter for Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" book observed on Monday that the president is "running more scared" than he has ever seen.

Tony Schwartz made the observation in a tweet that came after days of angry presidential tweets and interviews.

"I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared," Schwartz wrote. "The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells."

I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared. The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.

— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 17, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Duncan Hunter threw his wife under the bus — but now it appears she’s cooperating with prosecutors

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) may be in serious trouble if his wife's guilty plea is any indication.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver began his Sunday show with a short segment about Hunter throwing his wife under the bus during an interview. Now, however, his wife is pleading guilty. It made Oliver chuckle because a guilty plea typically means the defendant is cooperating with prosecutors.

RollCall cited the plea agreement, which instructs Mrs. Hunter to "make a good faith effort to provide substantial assistance to the United States in the investigation and prosecution of others."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Disgraced former Rep. Allen West: God told me to run for office again — this time from Texas

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West (R-FL) said on Monday that God has called on him to run for Congress again.

West, who was disciplined in the military for conducting a mock execution on an Iraqi, became a conservative torchbearer while in Congress. During his tenure, he asserted that over 80 Democratic members were communists.

In a blog post on Monday, West explained that he had not intended to seek office again.

"I believe that you must fix your eyes firmly upon God," he said. "So, here I am in Texas, where I came, not to seek any political office, however, there is a calling."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link