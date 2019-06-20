Quantcast
Alex Jones attacks Sandy Hook families’ lawyer as a ‘little white Jewboy’ in latest unhinged outburst

Published

1 min ago

on

Alex Jones is dealing with ongoing legal battles with families of victims and survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones is being accused of sending child pornography to the families and leading an ongoing attack on the families using his InfoWars network. However, his legal defense seems to hinge on attacking the plaintiffs’ attorney, AboveTheLaw reported Thursday.

It was the child pornography that prompted Jones to lose his mind over attorney Chris Mattei. During the discovery phase of the trial, Mattei found the images and contacted the FBI, which he is required to do by law. But it sent Jones into an outright ragegasm in a video that was shown in court.

“Why Jones’s attorneys failed to review their client’s emails before handing them over is anyone’s guess,” said Elizabeth Dye writing for AboveTheLaw. “Why they allowed him to discuss the pending litigation on his Infowars broadcast last week is similarly mysterious. But his attorney Norman Pattis’s decision to join him on the show is … well, that one really is quite a headscratcher!”

“And they get these emails a few weeks ago, and they go right to the FBI and say, ‘We’ve got him with child porn!’” Jones said, trying to explain that he didn’t know anything about the images. “I like women with big giant tits and big asses. I don’t like kids like you goddamn rapists. F-heads. In fact, delete this: You f**ks are going to get it. You f**king child molesters. I’ll f*cking get you in the end. You f*cks.”

He then turned his attention to Mattei, screaming, “We all know who did it,” and threatened to offer $1 million to put Mattei’s “head on a pike.”

“And then now magically they want metadata out of hundreds of thousands of emails they got, and they know just where to go. What a nice group of Democrats,” Jones continued. “How surprising. What nice people. Chris Mattei. Chris Mattei. Let’s zoom in on Chris Mattei. Oh, nice little—[pounds picture of Attorney Mattei’s face with fist]—Chris Mattei. What a good American. What a good boy. You think you’ll put on me, what—[under his breath] I’m gonna kill . . . [growls]. Anyway, I’m done! Total war! You want it, you got it! I’m not into kids like your Democratic party, you cocksuckers! So get ready!”

Jones then referred to Mattei as “a white Jewboy that thinks he owns America” and “a little, white Jewboy jerkoff son of a b*tch.”

A different lawyer was in court with Jones Wednesday, and AboveTheLaw said it was clear the attorney wasn’t amused. Jones’ own lawyer called it “indefensible, unconscionable, despicable, and possibly criminal behavior.”

Read the full report at AboveTheLaw.com

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
