Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might primary Chuck Schumer or Kirsten Gillibrand: report
In 2018, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accomplished the unthinkable: she issued a Democratic primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, a high-ranking Democrat, in her district in parts of Queens and the Bronx and defeated him decisively. And according to a report by Axios, the 29-year-old congresswoman may have another primary challenge in mind: taking on either Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2022 or Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (who is running for president) in 2024.
Axios’ report is based on interviews with “top Democrats.” Ocasio-Cortez has become a prominent figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party as well as the leading millennial voice for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “democratic socialist” movement in the United States. The fact that Ocasio-Cortez is 29 is important: at 77, the Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate has successfully found someone who is 48 years younger to help carry forward many of the policies he has championed — from Medicare-for-all to a national minimum wage of $15 per hour. Environmentalists have applauded her Green New Deal and the fact that she is so proactive when it comes to battling the effects of climate change.
But the possibility of Ocasio-Cortez taking on Schumer or Gillibrand raises the question: how would she fare in a statewide race? The Democratic representative handily defeated Crowley in 2018, which was the most difficult part. The Republican she faced in the general election, economics professor Anthony Pappas, ran a very flawed campaign — and she received 78 percent of the vote, while Pappas received only 13 percent.
So far, Ocasio-Cortez has only run for office in her district, where she’s quite popular. The question now is: how would she fare in a statewide race against Schumer or Gillibrand that requires competing not only in Queens and the Bronx, but also, everywhere from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany? And if she did manage to defeat Schumer or Gillibrand in a Democratic primary, how would she fare against a Republican statewide in the general election?
Also, would Democratic voters in New York State want to take a chance on Ocasio-Cortez in 2024 in light of how well Gillibrand performed in the 2018 midterms? Gillibrand was reelected by a landslide last year, defeating Republican nominee Chele Farley statewide by 34%.
But Corbin Trend, Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director, told Axios, “Having worked on her campaign, I don’t think we’re going to be moving to a different role any time soon.”
2020 Election
Think he won’t win again? Here’s why you shouldn’t take comfort in Trump’s low approval rating
Donald Trump is the first president to ever be elected while being actively disliked by the majority of Americans. Trump was also the first person elected president who was significantly less popular than his counterpart.
Most Americans have heard of presidents losing the popular vote but winning the election. But to win while the majority of Americans oppose you? How is that possible?
At the time of the election, Trump had the highest unfavorability rating in history, with over 61% of Americans having an “unfavorable” view or “disapproving” of Trump. (There’s also an “undecided” option.)
2020 Election
Fox News is now spreading baseless rumors about Joe Biden’s health
As the race for the Democratic nomination revs up, the opposition research is proliferating. And Fox News hosts have begun amplifying rumors about Joe Biden's health, echoing similar attacks on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
The Daily Beast reports that on at least four occasions, Fox News has brought up Biden's health.
“He is much more like Hillary Clinton, because if you talk to Democrats, who are working for different campaigns, all of the aggressive gossip whisperers—and this is where the action is happening in terms of opposition research—it’s people having a few drinks at a bar and whispering, ‘You know there is something wrong with the former vice president,’” Fox host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery claimed. “But that’s what they are actively doing right now. And it is surprising because they are concerned with taking Biden down and getting their candidate out there.”
2020 Election
Republicans snarling behind McConnell’s back as he ignores their bills to shove through Trump’s judicial nominees
Republican lawmakers are starting to openly complain that bills they have proposed are being held up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) because he has filled their legislative agenda with votes on President Donald Trump's judicial nominees.
According to a report at Politico, GOP lawmakers who are facing an uphill battle to hang onto their seats in the upcoming 2020 election are frustrated that they will have no legislative victories to tout when they hit the campaign trail.