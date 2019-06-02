American financial system is ‘not doing enough’ to protect US from banking cyber attacks: Fed Chair
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed the one thing that keeps him up at night is the possibility of a cyber-attack that could bring the American economy to its knees.
In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Powell said that there are some protections in place but they’re not doing enough.
“The banks we supervise are required to have plans in place and state of the art, you know, technology,” he told CBS newsman Scott Pelley. “I would say for cyber risk though, I’ve never felt a time when I — when I think we’re doing enough.”
“I have the sense that I just hit on the thing that keeps you up at night,” Pelley said.
“I would say, of the risks that we face, that certainly is the largest one,” Powell admitted, saying it has become a top priority for him.
“The kinds of risks that we faced in the financial crisis are very real, but we know, I think, generally what to do there. Cyber is a relatively new kind of a risk with nation-state actors, and it’s one where the playbook is still being developed in real time,” he explained.
Cyber research funding had a tough go in the Trump budget. The White House budget planned to boost the National Protection and Programs Directorate cyber research funding, but it slashed digital security research within the DHS Science and Technology Directorate, dropping it from $93.5 million to $22.8 million.
The National Science Foundation also lost significant research dollars as did the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Trump seems supportive of some cybersecurity but only if it’s under the Pentagon budget.
Watch the interview below:
Trump’s Fed Chair admits economy has slowed under his presidency
During an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," Sunday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that the economy has slowed a little under President Donald Trump's leadership.
Trump, who brags about economic success nearly as much as he attacks people, claims the economy has never been better and all of the achievements are his doing. If that is the case, the examples of slowing must be his as well.
"Generally speaking, the U.S. economy is coming off a very strong year last year," he told CBS's Scott Pelley. "We had growth, just a touch higher than 3 percent. We have high levels of employment, low levels of unemployment, wages are moving up. Consumer confidence is high; business confidence is high. We've seen a bit of a slowing, but I would say the principal risks to our economy now seem to be coming from slower growth in China and Europe, and also risk events, such as Brexit."
‘Democrats are doing a disservice to actual racists’: Jared Kushner dismisses questions about Trump’s birtherism
Jared Kushner refused to answer whether he thinks his father-in-law's campaign against President Barack Obama was an example of racist behavior.
During a Sunday interview with Jonathan Swan at Axios, Kushner claimed that Trumps pent 69 years where he wasn't a racist. After he was elected, Kushner said suddenly Trump being accused of being a racist. It flies in the face of many decisions by Trump that were outright racist.
In the early days of his buildings, Trump and his father refused to rent to people of color. In his casinos, Trump refused to let black employees count the money, an ex-employee said.
Jared Kushner stumbles when asked how his values come in conflict with Trump’s lack of morality
During a two-part interview with Axios, Jared Kushner struggled to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump challenges his values.
Kushner, who is a strident man of faith, was questioned by Jonathan Swan about how Trump's lack of moral consideration on issues can come in conflict with his faith.
"Has your father-in-law ever challenged your values?" Swan asked.
"Um...In what regard?" Kushner asked.
"Well, I mean, when you were on the campaign you had the 'Access Hollywood' tape. There have been other things you've had to deal with since that," Swan continued. "It's a sensitive question, but I mean it in the sense of, you're a son-in-law, you're a husband, you're a senior advisor. Does it make it harder to tell him the truth?"