America’s biggest economic problem isn’t China

Trump screwed up on 5 big things — in June alone
As Donald Trump continues to find only wonderful things to say about himself, his words—and actions—continue to belie an administration of lies and ineffectiveness, and bravado over solution. But all you need do is listen to the daily voices from the White House to feel as if you’ve entered a Twilight Zone episode.
Almost across the board, there are signs of slowdowns in the economy, U.S. standing in the world is slipping, particularly involving Iranian and North Korean nuclear ambitions, the immigration situation on the southern border continues to worsen both in numbers of border crossers and in the treatment of those held in detention, and there are personal issues galore. Through all of it, Trump continues to tweet policy announcements rather than provide an explanation, and to fight with Congress rather than figuring out how to work together.
The evidence of Trump’s crimes against humanity is piling up
There may come a time when top officials of the Trump administration, including the president himself, will no longer be able to travel abroad without fear of arrest by international authorities. Every day now, evidence accumulates that Trump and his appointees are perpetrating crimes against humanity on the southern border.
Even Trump's conscience seems to have been shocked, momentarily, by the wrenching news video of a father and his little daughter drowned in the Rio Grande last Sunday. Or so he wants us to believe. The images of Oscar Alberto Martinez holding his 23-month-old Angie Valeria, their bodies face down in the river, forced the nation's attention to the terrible effects of his administration's crackdown. Driven away from safer ports of entry, those innocents perished as the father tried to save his child at a dangerous crossing point.
Here’s how Trump’s latest comments dredge up his nasty treatment of John McCain
Speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition on Wednesday, President Donald Trump once again made comments revealing he has little interest in treading sensitively around his feud with the late Sen. John McCain.
He lamented that fact that, during his first two years as president, he struggled to get the votes he wanted for his agenda because he only had 51 (initially 52) Republicans in the Senate.
"And sometimes, you know, they had a little hard time with a couple of them, right?" Trump added, referring to GOP senators who didn't bow to his will. “Fortunately they’re gone now. They have gone on to greener pastures. Or perhaps far-less-green pastures. But they are gone. They are gone ... I’m very happy they are gone.”