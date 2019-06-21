Ana Navarro taunts Trump supporters in The View’s studio audience: ‘Are you going to screw up again?’
Ana Navarro mocked a few Trump supporters sitting in the studio audience for Friday’s episode of “The View.”
The conservative co-host hoped Democratic candidates would attack each other less and help find a candidate who could defeat President Donald Trump next year.
“I”m a registered Republican, I’m not voting in the Democratic primaries,” Navarro said. “I am just begging and begging all of you, work it out amongst yourselves and give me someone that can beat Donald Trump.”
The studio audience cheered her remarks, but host Joy Behar pointed out there were some dissenters out there.
“Not everybody was clapping, we have Trump voters here,” Behar said. “What do you say to them?”
Navarro paused for a moment to think.
“Are you going to screw up again?” Navarro said.
Missouri denies license to US state’s sole abortion clinic
The Missouri state health department on Friday denied a license to the only abortion clinic in the midwestern US state, but it will remain open pending a court ruling.
The denial of the license was announced by Planned Parenthood, which operates the abortion clinic in the city of St. Louis.
"Missouri's health department weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion license to the last remaining health center in Missouri that provides abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a tweet.
"The fate of abortion access now rests in a court's hands."
A Missouri court is currently examining the move to deny the license to the clinic, and the judge in the case has issued a preliminary injunction allowing it to remain open for the time being.
Breaking Banner
Trump accused of raping author E. Jean Carroll in department store dressing room
Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
The 75-year-old Elle columnist describes the attack, along with five other sexual assaults by other men, in an excerpt from her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, published by New York Magazine.
She ran into the future president at the Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996, and he recognized her as "that advice lady" from her "Ask E. Jean" TV show for the cable station America’s Talking, a precursor to MSNBC.
Rap superstar Cardi B indicted over strip club brawl
A grand jury has indicted Cardi B over her alleged involvement in a New York strip club brawl, a spokeswoman for Queens prosecutors said Friday, with court documents showing 14 new counts including two felonies against the rap superstar.
Initially facing only misdemeanor charges over the 2018 incident, the Bronx rapper in April had rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney's office.That offer would have given the 26-year-old Grammy winner conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.
The new charges include two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the case docket.