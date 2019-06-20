Andrew McCabe rains hell on ‘insanely stupid’ Trump in epic rant before calling for impeachment hearings
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday morning, former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe unleashed hell on President Donald Trump for launching yet another unprovoked attack on him, saying the president says lots of “stupid things.”
On Wednesday evening, the president smeared McCabe, with Trump calling him “terrible” and saying he couldn’t do anything — including go to the bathroom — without former FBI Director James Comey’s permission.
Given a chance to respond by CNN’s John Berman, McCabe didn’t hold back.
“You know, I’ve been listening to the president say insanely stupid things for years now about me personally, about my organization, and about the investigation, we undertook to find out if the president posed a threat to national security,” McCabe began. “I won’t get down in the weeds with the president and exchange insults on Twitter or TV or anywhere else, but the question we should be asking is: why do we have a president who feels necessary to attack individuals? Individuals — private citizens, individuals who serve in our government — to attack personally when he’s scared of the truth that they have to offer.”
“What do you suspect the answer is?” Berman pressed.
“As I said, I think the president is afraid,” McCabe shot back. “The president is clearly very concerned about the Russia investigation. He has been since its inception and he has good reason to be concerned about it.”
“I think we’ve all seen now with the release of the Mueller report that there was a substantial reason to believe that the president and those around him conducted themselves inappropriately and in many cases illegally” he added. “The Mueller investigation, the special counsel investigation resulted in numerous convictions of the president’s associates. So it was very clearly not a witch hunt.”
McCabe later called on Congress to begin impeachment hearings on the president.
Watch below:
CNN
‘Out of his depth’: Trump holding back on Iran because he understands it’s harder than ‘swinging’ at a primary foe
During a discussion on news that Iran has shot down a U.S. drone over international airspace on CNN, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman explained that Donald Trump is in no rush to respond militarily because, for once, he knows he's "out of his depth."
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Habermann said that the president will likely get advice from national security adviser John Bolton to push back militarily, but that Trump doesn't seem interested in taking on as large a task as going to war.
"He usually responds to a provocation when it's a smaller thing that he can punch and knock down," Haberman explained. "He's pretty aware he can't actually do that with Iran. So I don't think you're going to see the typical, you know, as if he were swinging back at a primary foe. I think he is going to actually be a little more careful in what he says."
CNN
Trump spokesperson goes down in flames up against progressive reporter: ‘All you do is lie!’
President Donald Trump's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany went down in flames up against Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks during a CNN panel Wednesday.
McEnany went on to try and spin the president as some sort of great leader for Black Americans. She said that the campaign is very "proud" of the president's record on issues involving people of color.
"He also just said he wouldn't change his position on the Central Park Five," cut in Cuomo.
McEnany tried to cut in, but Cuomo cut in. "Now, he said we'll leave it at that. Come on."
"Chris, you come — come on, you," McEnany shot back. "We've been talking about the Central Park Five and racism and all of these things going back to the 2016 election, problem -- American people didn't believe it."
CNN
CNN analyst demolishes White House’s latest attempt to stonewall Congress: ‘There is no provision for this immunity’
Ahead of former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks being called to Congress to testify about former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation — during which she was, by all accounts, less than helpful — the Trump administration took the unprecedented step of advising Congress that Hicks was given "immunity" from talking to them by the president.
On CNN's "The Situation Room," national security analyst Shawn Turner demolished this legal strategy.