Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
“I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey,” Wallace reminded.
“I remember when she said it from the podium, ‘I talk to lots of FBI agents,’ there’s no reason why any political appointee should talk to FBI agents,” Wallace, a former White House communications director, explained. “And I remember hearing it, thinking it’s bizarre.”
“But part of the legacy will be that she lied from the White House podium about the reputation of Jim Comey and had to confess to those lies in the Mueller report,” she said.
“You know, I knew at the time it was completely false,” McCabe said.
“It was also obvious that it was very important to the president and to his staff that we all adopt that false narrative that the FBI was happy about the fact that Jim Comey was fired and that gleeful agents and employees were calling to the White House to express that. Never happened, completely false from the beginning,” he continued.
“So to see that admission in the Mueller report was satisfying,” he admitted.
“I have to say I will not miss her after she departs the White House,” McCabe added.

