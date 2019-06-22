Author kidnapped by Somali pirates absolutely destroys the integrity of Trump and DHS Sec Kirstjen Nielsen

Journalist Michael Scott Moore, who was held hostage by pirates for 32 months, offered a damning observation on American politics in the age of President Donald Trump.

In January of 2012, Moore was kidnapped in Galkayo, Somali and held until being liberated by Navy SEALs in September of 2014.

He published the memoir The Desert and the Sea : 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast in 2018.

Moore posted a video of a Trump Department of Justice official attempting to justify not giving toothpaste or soap to children detained by the Department of Homeland Security under former Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen.

“Somali pirates gave me toothpaste and soap,” Moore noted.

Somali pirates gave me toothpaste & soap. https://t.co/K8zCP3IVMm
— Michael Scott Moore (@MichaelSctMoore) June 22, 2019

Outrage has been growing against Trump’s concentration camps, with “Close the Camps” trending nationwide on Twitter on Saturday.