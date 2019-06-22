‘Close the Camps’ trends nationwide on Twitter as Trump suffers massive public rebuke

President Donald Trump faced public outrage on Saturday over his concentration camps, despite his two-week delay of ICE raids.

Trump announced the delay on Saturday, angering many of his own supporters.

Trump’s critics were also outraged, with many believing that Trump was holding children hostage in an attempt to extort Congressional Democrats for more money for his crackdown.

Here is some of what people were saying:

He's holding children hostage to get more funding to expand the concentration camps. We demand #Not1MoreDollar for the camps. It's time to #CloseTheCamps. — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 22, 2019

Holding people hostage in this way is evil and repulsive. Dems better not be selling us out. #CloseTheCamps #BuildABridge https://t.co/01x1xuxisX — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) June 22, 2019

It's interesting. When I was deployed to Iraq, we had detainee camps WITH free medical check ups, food, water, and education resources while they were detained. Why can't we have those resources in America? I don't understand it. Just #CloseTheCamps #ConcentrationCamps — 𝓚𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓷 𝓟𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓽𝔃 (@KevinPlantz) June 22, 2019

#CloseTheCamps

Jesus warned, "Whatsoever you have done to the least of these, you have done also to me."

I spent 40 years preparing for this test, only to watch most of my brethren fail.

White evangelicals, you may not have voted to put children in cages, but you are responsible. pic.twitter.com/Uir5tj8SZx — Ruth Peitz (@chicopeitz) June 22, 2019

First it was concentration camps holding people who were crossing the border. Now they are rounding people up city by city. If this doesn't sound dangerous to you, you don't know your history. They are already dying. Evil wins when good men do nothing. #CloseTheCamps #AbolishICE — Tabitha (Sam) S (@moonaticsam) June 22, 2019

"And when I was asked why he didn't have diapers on, I was told he didn't need it. He immediately urinated. And he was in the care of another child." There is no excuse for this. trump is the sole cause of this crime. https://t.co/p0JQ1gSiVQ #CloseTheCamps — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) June 22, 2019

You keep taking hostages to get your wall & make America white. Dreamers, TPS, now little children huddled together in cages…This abuse must STOP. Dems must say NO. #Not1Dollar in funding until you #CloseTheCamps, moratorium on raids & DACA & TPS have permanent protection. https://t.co/NEY76vNCOT — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) June 22, 2019

Children have been drugged. Children have been put in cages. Children have been sexually assaulted. Children have been denied basic hygiene supplies. Children have been fed spoiled food. Children have been denied beds. This must end. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/JfjbYGtjzP — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 22, 2019

So this means that when we put Donald Trump and his co-conspirators in prison, we don't have to give them soap or blankets. #CloseTheCamps — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 22, 2019

What else would you expect from a rapey premature ejaculator with impulse control issues? #ImpeachTheRapist #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/FnXXrFdW8B — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) June 22, 2019

I'm calling on ALL Texas state representatives to step up and #CloseTheCamps We must match the urgency of this moment with powerful leadership. Be brave enough to do what's right! — Antonio (@AntonioArellano) June 22, 2019

I don't want to ruin your weekend, but at a minimum you should read this. At a maximum, you should be marching in the fucking streets. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/ydSkMaZqdM — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) June 22, 2019

Years from now, students in school will be taught about people getting rounded up, and put into camps in cages and denied basic human rights. And they'll have to distinguish which fascist country was doing this. Those who forget their past…#CloseTheCamps#ProtectEachOther pic.twitter.com/HeBZ18JrGU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 22, 2019

The GOP has supported building mass concentration camps on the southern border. Kids & families are dying. Now they want money for more – w/ ZERO negotiation on how $ is spent. We can’t do that. They‘ve shown that when they get more money, they build more camps. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/DYhXuU9Crz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Do you need more proof that these are concentration camps than this week's shameful court appearance by the Trump Administration? #CloseTheCamps — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 22, 2019

FIgured it out. Making myself a #CloseTheCamps shirt and thank @AOC for the inspiration. https://t.co/zJWZ2Fe7Os — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) June 22, 2019

Members of the great Masai tribe greet one another with a question, not a salutation. They ask, "how are the children?" Americans should be ashamed of the answer under @realDonaldTrump. Thousands are living in filth, hate, & neglect.#CloseTheCamps https://t.co/ufA5JsmU81 — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 22, 2019

#CloseTheCamps: Children have died. Children have been put in cages. Children have been denied basic hygiene supplies, food and beds. Children have been sexually assaulted. Children have been traumatized. Children have been separated from their families. — COMMON (@common) June 22, 2019