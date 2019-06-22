Quantcast
‘Close the Camps’ trends nationwide on Twitter as Trump suffers massive public rebuke

President Donald Trump faced public outrage on Saturday over his concentration camps, despite his two-week delay of ICE raids.

Trump announced the delay on Saturday, angering many of his own supporters.

Trump’s critics were also outraged, with many believing that Trump was holding children hostage in an attempt to extort Congressional Democrats for more money for his crackdown.

Here is some of what people were saying:

