Baffled Russia has no idea why Trump is claiming they’ve withdrawn their forces from Venezuela
The Russian government on Tuesday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump’s tweet on Monday that they had started withdrawing their forces from Venezuela.
The president turned some heads on Monday when he tweeted out that “Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela.”
The Washington Post reports, however, that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it never told Trump or anyone in the U.S. government that it was leaving Venezuela.