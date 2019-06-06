Quantcast
Connect with us

Barr and Mueller are wrong — Trump can be prosecuted while president: Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano

Published

1 hour ago

on

Fox News legal analyst and former Judge Andrew Napolitano on Thursday laid out the case that former special counsel Robert Mueller was wrong to claim that the president cannot be criminally charged while still in office.

As the former judge noted in his opinion piece at FoxNews.com, “We learned from Mueller’s report to Barr that while there is evidence of members of the Trump campaign collaborating with the Russians, there is not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy. We also learned that Trump personally engaged in 10 or 11 — depending on how you count them — efforts to interfere with Mueller’s investigation.”

“Each of these attempts at interference constitutes the crime of obstruction of justice. That crime consists of any material attempt — whether successful or not — to impede a federal investigation for a corrupt purpose,” he explained.

“Yet, when the subject of a criminal investigation orders those who work for him to lie to FBI agents or to falsify documents that are soon to enter FBI hands — as Mueller found Trump did — that constitutes an attempt to interfere with a federal investigation for a corrupt purpose,” he elaborated before stating for the record: “The corrupt purpose is not the vindication of constitutionally protected rights. Rather, it is keeping law enforcement away from the person who ordered the deceptions.”

With that in mind, the conservative judge took up legal guidance given to Mueller — and supported by Attorney General Bill Barr — that he was hindered from indicting a sitting president by citing how the investigations against former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were handled.

“We know that presidential obstruction of justice is an impeachable offense because both President Richard Nixon and President Bill Clinton — each of whom instructed aides to lie to FBI agents and falsify evidence — were charged with it,” he wrote.

“Mueller said publicly, however, that the reason for his personal hesitation in charging the president is an October 2000 DOJ legal memorandum. It offered that charging a sitting president with a crime would impair his ability to perform his constitutional duties and thus ought not to be undertaken,” he continued. “But the 2000 opinion is just one of three that the DOJ has commissioned in the modern era. Of the three, two say the president ought not to be charged while in office, and one says that he may be charged. None says he cannot be charged.”

As the judge notes, “Federal prosecutors threatened to indict incumbent President Clinton for obstruction of justice on the day after he left office. Clinton chose to address the threat while still in office and directed his lawyers to engage in plea negotiations with prosecutors. They negotiated a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty before a federal judge Clinton had appointed to the bench.”

Napolitano then posed the question: “What do you call a threat by federal prosecutors to seek an indictment of the president, and subsequent plea negotiations?”

“Answer: A prosecution of the president,” he concluded.

You can read more here.

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devastating report on Trump’s economy shows the rich are hoarding cash instead of creating jobs

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in his 2020 reelection bid.

However, as Axios reports, American companies are still either hoarding cash they're making or spending it on stock buybacks instead of plowing it back into their businesses and creating jobs.

Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics, tells Axios that companies are also reluctant to give their workers raises because it would hurt their share values, as Wall Street investors would be less willing to pay top price for shares where there is little expectation of cashing in on dividends or buybacks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Everybody loses’: Trump’s trade war bashed by economist as new report shows US exports plummeting

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

According to a report at Bloomberg, U.S. imports and exports both tumbled for the month of April as Donald Trump's trade war with China -- which might soon include Mexico -- rages on.

With farmers and manufacturers cringing at the possibility that the president will make good on his promise to slam Mexico with escalating tariffs if they don't stop the flow of immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S., they are already reeling from the economic damage be done to their bottom lines.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist explains why Trump is putting us in the ‘most dangerous scenario possible’

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump visited Europe this week, meeting with the British royal family and holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President stirred up controversy ahead of the visit, calling both Duchess Meghan Markle and London's Mayor Sadiq Khan "nasty."

Trump's near-constant deviation from standard diplomatic procedure is one of the many reasons he's prompted a group of mental health professionals to question his fitness for office.

Raw Story spoke with Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and a renowned expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine, the president of the World Mental Health Coalition and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email correctio[email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 