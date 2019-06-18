Bernie fan who made the ‘liberal case for Trump’ in 2016 finally admits he was wrong

Walker Bragman, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who wrote an infamous essay for Salon.com called “A Liberal Case for Donald Trump,” is now admitting that he gravely underestimated how bad Trump’s presidency would be.

Bragman, who is still backing Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that he erred in thinking that the damage done by a Trump presidency would be limited.

“I underestimated the danger this man posed in 2016 — particularly to immigrant communities,” Bragman acknowledged. “That’s something I carry with me. Trump may indeed turn out to be the 4-year fire that forces this country to course correct, but the human damage in the now is real. He must lose in 2020.”

All the same, Bragman said that he still felt vindicated in the sense that Clinton’s loss showed he was right about how poor of a candidate she was.

“The ‘we warned you’ crowd forgets that many lefties (myself included) were practically screaming warnings that Clinton was a weak candidate, out of step with the political moment, during the primary,” he said. “These mistakes cannot be repeated in 2020.”

Nonetheless, Bragman admits he made a mistake in thinking that “Congress and the courts” could serve as “a check on administrative agencies and presidential policy” from this administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole thread at this link.