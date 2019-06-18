Quantcast
Connect with us

Bernie fan who made the ‘liberal case for Trump’ in 2016 finally admits he was wrong

Published

1 min ago

on

Walker Bragman, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who wrote an infamous essay for Salon.com called “A Liberal Case for Donald Trump,” is now admitting that he gravely underestimated how bad Trump’s presidency would be.

Bragman, who is still backing Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that he erred in thinking that the damage done by a Trump presidency would be limited.

“I underestimated the danger this man posed in 2016 — particularly to immigrant communities,” Bragman acknowledged. “That’s something I carry with me. Trump may indeed turn out to be the 4-year fire that forces this country to course correct, but the human damage in the now is real. He must lose in 2020.”

All the same, Bragman said that he still felt vindicated in the sense that Clinton’s loss showed he was right about how poor of a candidate she was.

“The ‘we warned you’ crowd forgets that many lefties (myself included) were practically screaming warnings that Clinton was a weak candidate, out of step with the political moment, during the primary,” he said. “These mistakes cannot be repeated in 2020.”

Nonetheless, Bragman admits he made a mistake in thinking that “Congress and the courts” could serve as “a check on administrative agencies and presidential policy” from this administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole thread at this link.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Liz Cheney ignites a ferocious backlash with her ‘sickening’ attack on Ocasio-Cortez over Trump’s ‘concentration camps’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was widely condemned for attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for comparing the Trump administration's border detention centers to Nazi concentration camps.

The New York Democrat warned President Donald Trump's immigration policies violated human rights and could lead to something far worse, and called for action to prevent another Holocaust.

"‘Never Again’ means something," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We need to do something about it.”

Cheney lashed out at the freshman lawmaker and claimed that her remarks were insulting to Holocaust victims, and hinted they were possibly anti-Semitic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News writer: Harvard reject was just ‘espousing conservatism’ when he used the N-word 11 times

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Michael Knowles argued for Fox News this week that Kyle Kashuv was only "espousing conservatism" when he was rejected by Harvard for using the N-word at least 11 times and calling to "kill all the f*cking Jews."

In an op-ed on the Foxnews.com website, Knowles asserted that Kashuv is being singled out by Harvard because he has conservative views.

"The cruel irony is that, while there is no evidence that Kyle Kashuv harbors any actual racial bigotry, there is plenty of evidence that Harvard does," Knowles wrote. "Plaintiffs in a major racial discrimination lawsuit against the university introduced evidence last year demonstrating that Harvard systematically disadvantages Asian-American applicants."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s acting Pentagon chief abruptly resigns after FBI investigation delays his Senate confirmation hearing

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary abruptly resigned after an FBI investigation further delayed his confirmation hearings.

Patrick Shanahan has headed the Department of Defense since January, after James Mattis resigned, but the Pentagon has been fielding questions from the media about his personal life -- including accusations of abuse from his ex-wife, who was also arrested as part of a domestic dispute.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link