Bernie Sanders gave a surprising answer about euthanasia after defending a woman’s right to an abortion
During an extensive interview on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) was caught off-guard and gave a surprising answer when asked about the federal legalization of euthanasia saying it should be left up to the states.
Sitting down with host Dana Bash, the senator who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination was asked about a bill in Maine that will permit assisted suicide.
“I want to ask you about something that happened in Maine recently,” the CNN host began. “The state legislature passed a bill effectively legalizing assisted suicide with terminally ill diseases. If the governor signs it, Maine would be the eighth state to enact the at legislation. Would you support federal legislation that would legalize assisted suicide?”
“Look, that’s a very difficult issue, and I think that is an issue right now that I’m comfortable seeing in the hands of the state,” Sanders demurred. “It’s a controversial issue, and the fear is obviously it could be taken too far. But I think probably it is best dealt with at this point at the state level which is where it is right now.”
It should be noted that moments before, Sanders defended a woman right to an abortion without government interference — saying his only litmus test for Supreme Court justice was their views on Roe v. Wade.
Here’s what Elizabeth Warren understands about the economy that the Democratic pack does not
The pundit class is so heavily invested in Joe Biden’s bid they are doing their best to ignore the role that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s comments at her MSNBC Town Hall played in the former vice-president’s abrupt decision the next day to end his decades-long support of the Hyde Amendment.
For weeks now, as Warren has risen steadily in the polls, corporate media bleaters have been at a loss to explain her effectiveness. Perhaps the shell-shock from the bombast of Donald Trump interferes with their grasp of the persuasive power of her shaker rocker-like delivery that embodies the simplicity, utility and honesty of that style.
Here’s how Democrats can turn Trump’s trade war against him — and boot him from the Oval Office
President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Mexico may be shelved for the time being, but his trade war is very much still in full swing — and according to data from Goldman Sachs, the Chinese tariffs are now starting to push up consumer prices on everything from furniture to appliances to auto parts, hitting Americans in their pocketbooks.
While all of this is terrible news for the country, it could be good news for Democrats' election prospects, writes Neil Irwin of The New York Times' "The Upshot." In fact, he argues, it gives them an unprecedented opportunity to unite the center-left and populist left on free trade — an issue about which they are generally at odds.
WSJ slaps Trump over ghastly jobs report — and blames his disastrous tariffs
The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal took President Donald Trump to task over the latest jobs report, saying his interference in markets and trade policy is damaging the economy and he needs to butt out.
Noting a meager 75,000 jobs created, the editorial gets right to the point: "President Trump understandably talks up the job creation on his watch, so he should heed Friday’s Labor report that showed a sharp pullback in hiring. The labor-market warning reinforces other evidence that the uncertainty caused by scattershot tariffs is now hurting employment as well as investment."