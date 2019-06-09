Bernie Sanders gave a surprising answer about euthanasia after defending a woman’s right to an abortion

During an extensive interview on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) was caught off-guard and gave a surprising answer when asked about the federal legalization of euthanasia saying it should be left up to the states.

Sitting down with host Dana Bash, the senator who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination was asked about a bill in Maine that will permit assisted suicide.

“I want to ask you about something that happened in Maine recently,” the CNN host began. “The state legislature passed a bill effectively legalizing assisted suicide with terminally ill diseases. If the governor signs it, Maine would be the eighth state to enact the at legislation. Would you support federal legislation that would legalize assisted suicide?”

“Look, that’s a very difficult issue, and I think that is an issue right now that I’m comfortable seeing in the hands of the state,” Sanders demurred. “It’s a controversial issue, and the fear is obviously it could be taken too far. But I think probably it is best dealt with at this point at the state level which is where it is right now.”

It should be noted that moments before, Sanders defended a woman right to an abortion without government interference — saying his only litmus test for Supreme Court justice was their views on Roe v. Wade.

You can watch the video below: