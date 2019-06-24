Biden shreds ‘divorced from reality’ Trump in blistering attack on his racism
In an op-ed published in a Florida paper — published in both English and Spanish — former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump as an out-and-out racist, saying he has used “racist invective to describe anyone south of the Rio Grande.”
In the piece, published in the Miami Herald, Biden bluntly began, “Last week gave us more evidence that President Trump’s morally bankrupt re-election strategy relies on vilifying immigrants to score political points while implementing policies that ensure asylum seekers and refugees keep arriving at our border.”
Noting that the president has called immigrants “animals,” Biden stated his case by writing, “Under Trump, there have been horrifying scenes at the border of kids being kept in cages, tear-gassing asylum seekers, ripping children from their mothers’ arms — actions that subvert American values and erode our ability to lead on the global stage.”
“Add to that Trump’s badgering Mexico with the threat of tariffs, flinging insults at vital partners such as Colombia and callously limiting the ability of Cuban Americans to reunite with and support their families in Cuba, and the administration’s Latin America policy, at best, is a Cold War-era retread and, at worst, an ineffective mess,” he continued. “Trump’s failures in the region are even more dangerous because China and Russia are becoming increasingly active in the Americas — and that is before we address the simmering crises in Nicaragua, Haiti, Honduras and elsewhere.”
“It won’t stop the flow of illegal narcotics or human trafficking, both of which come primarily through legal ports of entry. Nor will it stop asylum seekers fleeing the most desperate conditions imaginable and who have the right to have their cases heard. Nor will it stem the numbers of undocumented, most of whom overstay legal visas,” he wrote, before adding, “After four years of Trump taking a wrecking ball to our hemispheric ties, experienced and respected U.S. leadership will be vital to repairing cooperation and addressing shared regional challenges.”
Trump has a 2020 election ‘challenge’ as suburban voters and wealthy donors flee him: Vanity Fair reporter
During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump's re-election hopes in 2020, a reporter for Vanity Fair said the president's chances may be narrowing due to changes from the 2016 election that led to his surprising win.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Gabriel Sherman said Trump has solidified his base, but that independents are fleeing. Add to that, rich benefactors who have been big supporters of the GOP are backing off.
"Here's the thing," Sherman began. "Clearly the people that are loyal to Trump, we saw this just last week when he was in Orlando for his kickoff rally, everyone reported it was a rehash of all of the 2016 campaign catch words and slogans."
Watch CNN’s Jake Tapper humiliate Mike Pence with audio of Trump refusing to endorse him as the 2024 GOP nominee
CNN host Jake Tapper concluded his extensive interview with Mike Pence on Sunday morning by playing audio of an interview Donald Trump recently gave where the president refused to endorse the vice president as the GOP candidate in 2024.
In the Fox News audio Trump is asked, "If Mike Pence runs for president in 2024, does he have your automatic endorsement?"
"Well, it is far too -- look, I love Mike, we're running again," Trump is heard replying. "But you're talking about a long time. So you can't put me in that position, but I certainly would give it very strong consideration."
Nightmare scenario: What do we do if Trump loses in 2020 and actually refuses to quit?
It is somewhere on the outer edges of conceivable that a sitting president will refuse to step down if he loses his re-election campaign. Nothing close to that has ever happened before. If that scenario plays out, America could still be saved from tyranny — but our democratic institutions would need to rise to the challenge.
Salon's Amanda Marcotte recently published a an article arguing that it's possible — perhaps even likely — that President Trump will try to stay in office if he loses in next year's election, most likely by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the results and hoping that Republicans, once again, will close their eyes tight and back him up. We should also remember that Trump ominously said during the 2016 campaign that he would only accept the results of the election "if I win," essentially making a veiled threat that he was likely to question the validity of any victory by Hillary Clinton, regardless of the circumstances.