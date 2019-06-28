Biden staff ‘freaking out’ — and frustrated that he didn’t take debate prep seriously: report
According to a series of tweets from New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, members of Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign staff were appalled Thursday night over how badly his debate performance played out.
On an evening where the highlight was the scolding Biden received from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Nuzzi tweeted that an source close to the campaign told her the vice president’s staff was “freaking out.”
“A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is ‘freaking out’ about his poor performance tonight,” she wrote, before adding, “The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been ‘awkward’ and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended.”
Nuzzi also stated that staffers complained Biden did not take his debate prep seriously, which was a concern going into the debate.
You can see the tweets and the now-viral Harris-Biden exchange below:
A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is “freaking out” about his poor performance tonight.ADVERTISEMENT
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019
The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been “awkward” and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
According to Biden’s staff, he isn’t listening to his debate prep and he’s “set in his ways,” the source close to the campaign tells me.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019
2020 Election
Rich will keep getting richer, says Bernie Sanders — unless US leaders have guts to take on powerful corporations
"If we don't have the guts to take them on, we'll continue to have plans, we'll continue to have talk, and the rich will get richer, and everybody else will be struggling."
In a fiery closing speech at the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Florida Thursday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders said compelling campaign rhetoric and detailed policy proposals will do nothing to alter America's deeply unequal status quo if U.S. leaders are not willing to take on Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry, and other powerful corporate forces standing in the way of progressive change.
2020 Election
Biden staff ‘freaking out’ — and frustrated that he didn’t take debate prep seriously: report
According to a series of tweets from New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, members of Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign staff were appalled Thursday night over how badly his debate performance played out.
On an evening where the highlight was the scolding Biden received from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Nuzzi tweeted that an source close to the campaign told her the vice president's staff was "freaking out."
"A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is 'freaking out' about his poor performance tonight," she wrote, before adding, "The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been 'awkward' and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended."
2020 Election
Internet hilariously piles on Marianne Williamson’s ‘weirdly terrifying’ debate performance
Marianne Williamson -- a self-help speaker and bestselling author Gwyneth Paltrow has praised as a “spiritual legend” -- mystified audiences with her oddball performance at the second round of the Democratic presidential debates.
Many viewers had never seen the long-shot candidate in action, and they were largely baffled by what they saw -- when Williamson even got a chance to speak.
We're almost 30 minutes through the debate and has Marianne Williamsonicon spoken once yet?
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 28, 2019