Bill Maher hilariously rips the ten Democrats who need to ‘GTFO’ of the 2020 race after failing in the first debates

Bill Maher, the host of HBO’s “Real Time,” announced ten Democrats he believes need to end their presidential bids after failing in the first debates.

Earlier in the show the host complained about “overcrowding” in the race.

Maher added parting shots while listing the names of who needs to go.

On Maher’s list of candidates who need to “get the f*ck up” included former Colorado Governor John Kickenlooper, Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO), former Rep. John Delaney (D-DE), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

Maher also thought the race needed to end for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), author Marianne Williamson, investor Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Watch:

