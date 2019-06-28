Bill Maher identifies ‘overcrowding’ as America’s biggest problem after 20 Democrats debated over 2 nights

HBO “Real Time” host worried about overpopulation in America after watching the first Democratic Party debates.

The first debates, which took place over two nights, featured twenty Democrats on the debate stage — and some candidates didn’t even make the debates.

“I watched two nights of debates and I finally know America’s biggest problem. Overcrowding,” Maher said. “Fox News called it Commie Con.”

He also offered his thoughts on former Vice President Joe Biden and ageism.

“Joe definitely got his bell rung, didn’t he?” he asked.

Maher said Biden “looked old” but that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) looked too young.

Watch:

DemDebate from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.