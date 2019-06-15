Bill Maher ‘Real Time’ panel details why Trump will lose in what will be the ‘dirtiest election ever’

A discussion on the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time on who will come out ahead in the upcoming Democratic debates turned to the general 2020 election which was described as likely becoming the “dirtiest ever.”

With conservative George Will seeing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as a standout candidate, comedian Martin Short threw his support behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“He is incapable of anything coming out of his mouth that isn’t impressive, ” Short said of the Democratic mayor. “He’s going to be phenomenal on television.”

“Do you think he can beat Trump? ” asked conservative columnist Bari Weiss.

“It’s going to be the dirtiest election ever,” interjected host Bill Maher. “I mean no matter who it is.”

“You know, Trump is like an old series that you liked the first half season, ” Short submitted. “I’m telling you, people will get bored. I think his schtick is wearing thin already.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, it already has and he’s down in the polls. We’ll see,” Maher added.

Watch below: