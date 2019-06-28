Boston is one step closer to welcoming a ‘straight pride’: Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as grand marshal
Beantown is one step closer to welcoming a “Straight Pride” to its masses after City officials approved the organizers’ public event application Thursday. The next step is the permitting process involving police district captains and the licensing board. An entertainment license is also being anticipated.
The Straight Pride Parade is being organized by Super Happy Fun America. John Hugo, the group’s organizer, told CNN the event is “not anti-gay but pro-straight.”
“We are disappointed that celebrities and politicians including Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Evans, Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and Eric Swalwell have chosen to use their power and privilege to fan the flames of intolerance by disparaging our young civil rights movement,” the website stated. “However, we are encouraged by all the support we have received from around the world. The parade is a festive occasion that will be used as a platform to educate the public on the unique problems facing our community and to fight against heterophobia”
Evans, who stars as Marvel’s Captain America, blasted the group of men planning to hold a “Straight Pride” parade in his hometown of Boston as “homophobic” on Wednesday.
Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has verbalized his intent to skip the event if the application and permit are approved.
The event date is slated for August 31 from noon to 3 p.m., according to the application. It would start on Boylston and Clarendon Streets and proceed along Boylston to Tremont.
