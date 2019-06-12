Bush ethics lawyer calls for Bill Barr to be impeached in epic rant
Richard Painter, former ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush was furious about the recent news that President Donald Trump is more than willing to accept help from foreign powers to undermine his political opponents.
In an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, Painter said that the acts by Russia and other foreign government are an example of “subversion and foreign espionage.” Meanwhile, the president of the United States finds the act acceptable.
Painter warned that if Congress doesn’t open an impeachment inquiry then he’ll continue to do it, time and time again. “We’re going to have a repeat of 2016,” he said. If Republicans in the Senate are unwilling to put the country first, Painter said they need to be kicked out in 2020.
“He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,” Painter said. “It’s right in the Constitution. They need to impeach him now. If the Democrats don’t do that, we do not want to choose between liars and losers. We want leaders who are going to enforce the law as set forth in the Constitution.”
When the host asked if Barr should have anything to do with the investigation, Painter exclaimed that Barr must be impeached along with Trump.
“He was working for the defense team before he became attorney general,” said Painter. “He was writing memos for the defense lawyers. He interviewed with Donald Trump — wanted to be his lawyer in the Mueller investigation. Then he comes over to the Justice Department and wants to supervise the Mueller investigation? He’s redacting the Mueller report. He’s refusing to share it with Congress. He should be impeached along with the president.”
Watch Painter’s full statement below:
CNN
Former White House official slams Trump’s flagrant lawlessness: the president loves ‘creating loopholes for himself’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," political analyst and former White House staffer David Gergen explained just how problematic it is that President Donald Trump once again embraced the idea of accepting dirt on his political opponents from a foreign geopolitical adversary.
"It seems pretty clear in that he's saying if he was Don Jr., and what Don Jr. did was totally appropriate, not to call the FBI, even though he was approached by someone saying they were representing the Russian government."
"Anybody who thought about this, the first thing they would do is call a lawyer for the organization they're working for and say, 'what is the right thing to do with this bombshell I've just received?'" said Gergen. "You know, I went through this way back when in the Carter versus Reagan race of 1980. We got a briefing book that just appeared over the transcript that belonged to the other side, and when we found out more about it, we just called the FBI, and we wanted to make sure our skirts were clean, and that's the best position you're in."
Trump ‘will put self-interest ahead of country’: Legal scholar reveals what president means by ‘the FBI is wrong’
Legal analyst and Professor Maya Wiley explained in a phone interview with MSNBC that Trump is revealing a lot about himself in this new ABC interview.
Host Ari Melber asked if it was Trump's call to overrule the FBI.
"He’s not qualified to override the FBI’s statement of law," Wiley said laughing. "He’s not an attorney. As someone who lacks foreign policy and counterintelligence experience is once again refusing to listen to his experts in government. That’s one thing and it’s bad."
Now, Trump is saying that a foreign government like Russia or China, he would accept the intelligence from them on his opponent.
Former CIA director: ‘Unfit to be president is an understatement’ for Trump
Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted that when he hears Joe Biden say President Donald Trump is an existential threat, today's scandal is exactly what Biden means.
"This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. 'Unfit to be President' is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged," Brennan tweeted.
This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. “Unfit to be President” is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged. https://t.co/vi0gYUxi67