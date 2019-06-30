Canadian cartoonist canned after viral attack on Trump: report

Cartoonist Michael de Adder drew a poignant cartoon depicting President Donald Trump’s lack of concern over the families dying on the U.S.-Mexico border. It was hardly offensive, didn’t contain any sex, violence or profanity, but it resulted in de Adder being shown the door.

The publishing company in New Brunswick, Canada censored the cartoon, but de Adder posted it on Twitter to show what got him fired. The image depicts Trump dressed in his golfing clothes, club in hand, and standing next to his golf cart while looking down at the bodies of the family that died in the Rio Grande River this week, NBC reported.

“Do you mind if I play through?” Trump’s caption reads.

It harkens back to the series of photos of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, who were caught in the waters of the river as they tried to make it to the shores of America. The Ramírez had presented themselves for asylum at the Port of Entry but were turned away before they could even apply. So, they took off toward another part of the border where they thought they might be able to sneak across.

“The highs and lows of cartooning,” de Adder wrote on Twitter. “Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Brunswick News Inc. swears they didn’t fire him over the cartoon.

“This is a false narrative which has emerged carelessly and recklessly on social media,” the company claimed. “In fact, BNI was not even offered this cartoon by Mr. de Adder. The decision to bring back reader favourite Greg Perry was made long before this cartoon, and negotiations had been ongoing for weeks.”

De Adder told his followers he was “not a victim” and that it was “a setback not a deathblow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just need to recoup a percentage of my weekly income and get used to the idea I no longer have a voice in my home province,” he explained.

Read the full report at NBC.