Charles Blow drops the hammer on ‘sexual predator’ Trump in brutally blunt NYT column

In a harsh and uncompromising column for the New York Times, political commentator Charles Blow expressed nothing but disgust about the latest sexual assault allegations levied against Donald Trump and despaired that Americans have become so numb to accusations against the president that he is not sure anything can stop him from being re-elected.

Beginning, ” I am simply disgusted by what’s happening in America,” Blow immediately added, “My political differences with this president and his accomplices in Congress — and now on the Supreme Court — are only part of the reason. Indeed, those differences may not be the lesser reason, and that, for me, says a lot.”

According to the columnist, Republicans refuse to hold Trump to any standard of civilized behavior and Democrats are afraid to impeach him for provable crimes and that has contributed to Americans’ feelings of helplessness.

“Because nothing changes, because he is never truly held accountable, too many Americans are settling into a functional numbness, a just-let-me-survive-it form of sedation,” he wrote. ” [E. Jean] Carroll writes that Trump ‘pushed her against the wall, pushed his mouth against her lips, then pulled down her tights, unzipped his pants and forced his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me,’” as The New York Times reported it,” Blow relayed.

“Don’t just keep reading. Don’t just think that you’ve heard this before. Don’t just think that this kind of ‘behavior’ is baked into how people feel about Trump,” he admonished. “Go back and read that last paragraph. Read it slowly. Place yourself — or your mother, or your wife, sister, daughter, cousin, girlfriend or friend — in that dressing room. Imagine the struggle. Imagine the violation. Imagine the anger.”

He then added, “And now remember that the alleged perpetrator is now the president. And, remember that Carroll is by no means alone; a chorus of other women have also accused Trump of sexual misconduct.”

According to Blow, under Trump, a “sickness has settled on this country,” and he placed the blame on a segment of the public which can’t even be bothered to express concern that the president is likely a sexual predator despite multiple women coming forward.

“To you, America, I ask: What is the breaking point? Is there a breaking point? Does nothing now matter that used to matter? Do we simply allow this accusation to pass like all the others, using the limping excuse that whether or not the man who sits in the Oval Office is a sexual predator or not, he was sufficiently litigated in the 2016 election?” he wrote. “How to weigh one woman’s tale of victimization — or that of multiple women — by Trump against a world being driven into chaos by Trump? Mustn’t our concern shrink relative to our concern for the rest of humanity?”

“This would be an act of the most intimate violence performed by the man who is now president himself, flesh to flesh, not with the numbing distance of a signature on an executive order or an offense screamed out at one of his rage rallies,” he continued. “This president acts as if he is above the law, or is the law. He lies and he cheats and he bullies. He is hateful and rude and racist. He talks about women to whom he is attracted as if they’re objects to be possessed and about women who dare to challenge him as enemies who must be destroyed.”

“Carroll’s allegation fits the behaviors that have been established or alleged. America owes it to itself to deeply ponder it, and possibly hear sworn testimony about whether it’s true,” he concluded.

