China has tools to handle trade war: central bank chief
China’s central bank chief said Friday the country has plenty of policy tools left to handle the trade war with the United States.
There is “tremendous” room to counter the deepening trade war, People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
“We have plenty of room in interest rates, we have plenty of room in required reserve ratio rate, and also for the fiscal, monetary policy toolkit, I think the room for adjustment is tremendous,” Yi said on Bloomberg TV.
Ties between China and the US have deteriorated sharply after trade negotiations stalled last month without a deal to lift bruising tariffs on goods worth $360 billion in two-way trade.
China said Thursday that it would soon release detailed information about a planned blacklist of “unreliable” foreign companies and individuals, that analysts expect will target firms cutting off supplies to Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Last month the US Commerce Department placed Huawei and dozens of its affiliates on an “entity list” on grounds of national security, curbing its access to crucial US-made components and software — though a 90-day reprieve was later issued.
Yi has participated in several rounds of the trade negotiations with Washington and is scheduled to meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this weekend during the G20 gathering of financial policymakers in Japan.
He said the meeting with Mnuchin would be “productive talk, as always,” but trade war discussions would be “uncertain and difficult”, according to Bloomberg News.
China’s yuan, or renminbi, currency has also rapidly depreciated against the dollar as trade tensions have ramped up in recent weeks, nearing the critical seven to the dollar exchange rate.
The central bank has long prevented the yuan from falling below seven, but Yi hinted the bank may no longer defend the currency at that level.
“I don’t think along this mathematical scale any number is more important (than) the other number,” he said.
“The trade war would have a temporary depreciation pressure on renminbi, but you see, after the noise, (the) renminbi will continue to be very stable and relatively strong compared to emerging market currencies, even compared to convertible currencies,” he told Bloomberg TV.
“I’m very confident (the) renminbi will continue to be stable at a more or less equilibrium level,” Yi said.
Mexico tightens border security in wake of Trump tariff threats
Mexico scrambled Thursday to slow the flow of Central American migrants to the United States as talks continued in Washington to head off President Donald Trump's threat of potentially catastrophic tariffs on Mexican goods.
Mexico City was deploying 6,000 National Guard troops to its southern border with Guatemala, blocked hundreds of migrants in a new caravan and froze the bank accounts of suspected human traffickers in hopes of appeasing Washington's demands.
‘Pro-choice’ Susan Collins has voted to confirm 32 anti-abortion Trump judges
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of just two Republican senators who claim to be pro-choice, has voted for at least 32 of President Trump’s anti-abortion judicial nominees. (The other such senator is Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.)
Collins has voted to confirm more than 90 percent of Trump’s judicial picks, including 32 nominees that NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Democratic PAC American Bridge found had indicated they oppose abortion rights.
Bloomberg pledges $500 million to clean energy in ‘fight of our time’
US billionaire Michael Bloomberg said Thursday he will spend half a billion dollars in the "fight of our time" to move the US away from carbon energy and combat climate change.
The former New York mayor and philanthropist said the $500 million investment will go toward launching the Beyond Carbon initiative, which aims to close nearly 250 coal plants throughout the country by 2030 and prevent new ones being built.
"We're in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years," Bloomberg said in a statement.