Chinese brutally taunt Trump over his failing trade war: He has ‘not made America great again’

According to a report at Business Insider, the Chinese government claims it has made its last offer on a trade agreement with the U.S., while at the same time ridiculing President Donald Trump for being on the losing end of the trade war he began.

“On Sunday, a senior Chinese official made a series of statements outlining the Chinese government’s terms for negotiation and pushed back on the United States’ use of pressure to force concessions,” the report begins before stating that Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, issued a statement saying, “During the consultations, China has overcome many difficulties and put forward pragmatic solutions. However, the U.S. has backtracked, and when you give them an inch, they want a yard.”

The report goes on to state that a white paper submitted along with Wang’s comments took a pointed dig at President Donald Trump by turning his favorite phrase back on him.

The trade war has not “made America great again,” and has instead ravaged U.S. farmers and manufacturers alike the official Chinese government document claims.

