Chris Wallace casts doubt on Trump’s excuse for stopping Iran attack at the last minute
Making a guest appearance on Friday afternoon for his perspective on the almost-attack on Iran, Fox News host Chris Wallace questioned Donald Trump’s claim that he called off the military assault just minutes before it was slated to happen because he only then was informed about possible casualties.
Speaking with host Sandra Smith, Wallace claimed that any discussion about military retaliation — including its impact on infrastructure as well as the human cost — would certainly have been the primary topic earlier in the day.
“What did you make when you learned this morning via tweet from the president that he did confirm that he called off those strikes when they learned of the casualties?” Smith asked.
“I have to say, I think it raises many questions,” Wallace explained. “First of all, we know there was a big National Security Council meeting with the president yesterday where they discussed all of this, and usually the Pentagon is very sophisticated in being able say, ‘here are various target packages, here’s what we would hit, here’s what the collateral damage would be.’ And any discussion of what collateral damage in terms of the debts on the ground would be is discussed at that point before the president gives a new order as to what various targets he wants to hit.”
“So the idea that 10 minutes before the strike the president says ‘how many people are going to be killed if we go ahead with those strikes?’ that usually is discussed in depth a great deal before that — hours before that, which raises the question: this is a president who on the one hand talks very tough and has ordered strikes in the past, missile attacks against Syria for the use of chemical weapons but has also made it clear in that photo op yesterday that he does not want to get the U.S. more deeply involved in endless wars,” he continued.
“A war with Iran would be a very ugly and prolonged conflict,” Wallace told the host. “So it does raise the question: does the president have the stomach to get deeply involved perhaps in a confrontation with Iran?”
Watch the video below via Fox News:
Missouri denies license to US state’s sole abortion clinic
The Missouri state health department on Friday denied a license to the only abortion clinic in the midwestern US state, but it will remain open pending a court ruling.
The denial of the license was announced by Planned Parenthood, which operates the abortion clinic in the city of St. Louis.
"Missouri's health department weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion license to the last remaining health center in Missouri that provides abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a tweet.
"The fate of abortion access now rests in a court's hands."
A Missouri court is currently examining the move to deny the license to the clinic, and the judge in the case has issued a preliminary injunction allowing it to remain open for the time being.
Breaking Banner
Trump accused of raping author E. Jean Carroll in department store dressing room
Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
The 75-year-old Elle columnist describes the attack, along with five other sexual assaults by other men, in an excerpt from her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, published by New York Magazine.
She ran into the future president at the Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996, and he recognized her as "that advice lady" from her "Ask E. Jean" TV show for the cable station America’s Talking, a precursor to MSNBC.
Rap superstar Cardi B indicted over strip club brawl
A grand jury has indicted Cardi B over her alleged involvement in a New York strip club brawl, a spokeswoman for Queens prosecutors said Friday, with court documents showing 14 new counts including two felonies against the rap superstar.
Initially facing only misdemeanor charges over the 2018 incident, the Bronx rapper in April had rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney's office.That offer would have given the 26-year-old Grammy winner conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.
The new charges include two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the case docket.