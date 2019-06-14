Clarence Thomas’ wife leads a right-wing campaign project
Published 2 hours ago
By David Crook
- Commentary
Ginni Thomas Moves to ‘Protect Trump’
Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas is launching yet another project to wage war on multiple fronts of America’s most heated cultural and political debates. This time, however, her plan will include a project to “protect President Trump” using at least two new campaign-related political entities, according to a presentation obtained by The Intercept and Documented. Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, unveiled the new venture in a closed meeting of GOP lawmakers, donors, and Christian-right leaders last month, seeming to make reference to the movement disarray and electoral losses suffered by conservatives in the Trump era — and the gains made by left-wing groups and politicians. The project is focused on political campaigns—slated to do business under the name “American D-Day”— and will be set up by Cleta Mitchell, a well-known Republican campaign finance lawyer and partner at the law firm Foley & Lardner. D-Day will include a 501(c)(4) arm that can solicit undisclosed donations and a separate PAC registered with the Federal Elections Commission.
How Trump and the Republicans Could Steal the 2020 Election
Of course, maybe Trump won’t need protecting. Writer Daniel Block in The Washington Monthly has a step-by-step guide to how Trump and his Republican accomplices could thwart the public’s will in the coming presidential election. While nationwide cheating or a military-style coup may be impossible, the Republican Party has proven more than willing to violate democratic norms where it has local control, and not every powerful institution is as neutral as the military. There is a sequence of events, each individually plausible, that would allow Trump to remain president despite losing the election—breaking American democracy in the process. “I think we know that Trump will certainly, no matter what the result is, be likely to declare that there was fraud and that he was the rightful victor,” said Joseph Fishkin, a law professor at the University of Texas who studies elections.
The Myth of Choice
Although not a piece of investigative journalism, a brief article in The Annals of Internal Medicine is worth a read. An anonymous doctor relates the story of a woman who “comes to your hospital so pregnant that her belly is huge. She hasn’t come before because she has no car. Her man works long days, paid cash for his labor. Turns out the baby has no brain, no skull. Only a stem. This condition has no survivors. None. You wait for the patient to break the silence. The baby’s heartbeat trots through the monitors while you softly hold her gaze. Her eyes plead with you. End it. You talk to the obstetricians, because eventually it will end. But nobody will do it. Not in this state. Not in this hospital. And so, the mother goes home, pregnant and grieving.”
States Use Welfare to Keep Blacks Families Down
What do a Christian overnight camp, abstinence-only sex education, and pro-marriage advertisements all have in common? They’ve all been funded with money that individual states used to provide cash assistance for low-income families—the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, often known simply as “welfare”. But states have considerable leeway about how to spend the money, and the choices states make are unmistakably correlated with race, reports The Atlantic. A state with a higher share of black families is less likely to allocate welfare funds toward the provision of cash assistance, but more likely to allocate funds toward efforts to “encourage the formation of two-parent families” and “reduce the incidence of out-of-wedlock pregnancies.” The stated assumption behind these initiatives is that strengthening the family unit has greater long-term benefits than simply giving money to needy people. The diversion of TANF funds away from cash support and toward programs meant to influence family formation has likely exacerbated racial differences in poverty. A clear pattern emerges: a black family in poverty is more likely than a white family to be offered a “Healthy Marriage Initiative” in place of direct cash support.
Source close to Don McGahn says you’d have to be ‘stupid’ to buy Trump’s latest lies about Mueller report
Published 32 mins ago
on June 14, 2019
By Brad Reed
President Donald Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he never told former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and he even accused McGahn of lying under oath in order to make himself look good.
However, a source described as "close to" McGahn tells Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that the president is simply making up lies to avoid being potentially implicated in obstructing justice.
"Anyone who believes Trump wasn’t telling Don to get rid of Mueller using these conflicts is just stupid or believes in the tooth fairy," the source told Swan.
BUSTED: The ugly internal 2020 polls Trump said didn’t exist just got leaked
Published 1 hour ago
on June 14, 2019
By Brad Reed
President Donald Trump this week dismissed reports that his own campaign's internal polling had him losing badly to former Vice President Joe Biden -- and he even accused reporters of fabricating polls to make him look bad.
However, ABC News has obtained a copy of the campaign's polling that does in fact show him losing to Biden in key swing states.
All told, the campaign's polls had Trump losing to Biden in Pennsylvania by 16 points, while also losing Wisconsin and Florida by ten points and seven points, respectively.
Here is what Trump’s use of mock Spanish reveals about him
Published 1 hour ago
on June 14, 2019
On Friday, Ben Zimmer of The Atlantic, outlined how President Donald Trump's use of mock Spanish is racist. Trump has often used words such as "loco" and "hombres" during campaign rallies and interviews.
"There was a time last fall when Trump couldn't stop using the Spanish loanword for crazy in speeches and interviews. As the Factba.se database of presidential statements reveals, from late September to early November, Trump used loco at no fewer than 10 different events," Zimmer wrote.
