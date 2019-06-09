CNN’s April Ryan flattens Trump for his Mexico trade deal lie and exposes the reason behind it
Addressing a report that the trade deal with Mexico that President Donald Trump proudly boasted about on Friday night was actually put together months before he threatened devastating tariffs, CNN contributor April Ryan explained why Trump waited until the last minute — and why he didn’t want the public to know about the history behind the deal.
Speaking with host Martin Savidge, Ryan smirked when asked about Trump’s boast.
“Yeah, Martin like what is old is new, right?” Ryan began. “Basically, when this deal was done before, it was done with the then Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen, and you know the president has a problem with Nielsen and she is no longer in the White House. So he wanted to make it look like he had a fresh face and it’s nothing new here –nothing new.”
“He wanted to package to make it look like he is doing it,” she continued. “This is the kind of thing that they do. It’s a lot of smoke and mirrors around the White House to repackage or rebrand, what have you. The bottom line is it’s about the fact it was done by Kirstjen Nielsen. Anything she did, or a person she was close to, even General John Kelly. Anything both of them did, it’s kind of along the wayside and they are making it new. If they like the idea they going to try to rebrand it like it was theirs.”
“It’s all about the disdain for people and trying to say this is mine versus theirs,” she concluded.
Watch below:
Bernie Sanders gave a surprising answer about euthanasia after defending a woman’s right to an abortion
During an extensive interview on CNN's 'State of the Union," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) was caught off-guard and gave a surprising answer when asked about the federal legalization of euthanasia saying it should be left up to the states.
Sitting down with host Dana Bash, the senator who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination was asked about a bill in Maine that will permit assisted suicide.
"I want to ask you about something that happened in Maine recently," the CNN host began. "The state legislature passed a bill effectively legalizing assisted suicide with terminally ill diseases. If the governor signs it, Maine would be the eighth state to enact the at legislation. Would you support federal legislation that would legalize assisted suicide?"
WATCH: CNN releases new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses
CNN released the latest findings of the renowned Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses.
Former Vice President Joe Biden lead the pack, receiving 24 percent of the vote from likely caucus-goers.
Three candidates were bunched up for second place, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 16 percent while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is at 15 percent South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeieg at 14 percent.
https://twitter.com/brianneDMR/status/1137509927596040193
Watch: