CNN’s Camerota sharply slaps Trump for welcoming more foreign election interference: ‘He’s learned nothing’
Addressing Donald Trump’s admission that he sees nothing wrong with foreign governments offering dirt on political opponents — saying he “would take it” — CNN’s Alisyn Camerota bluntly stated the president learned nothing from the Mueller investigation.
During an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, the president told him that he didn’t consider foreign assistance to be wrong by labeling it as “opposition research.”
Joined by New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, host Camerota seemed both stunned and angry.
“The president didn’t enjoy the past three years of investigation from [special counsel] Robert Mueller, yet he’s willing to do it again,” Camerota began, but added an incredulous, “He’s learned nothing.”
“His statement is ‘no collusion, no obstruction of justice’,” Haberman replied. “So it’s no collusion, but it would have been okay if we did. This message, the whole thing they have been saying about the Trump Tower meeting, every attempted contact by Russians with the campaign during 2016 was ‘we didn’t know, we were political neophytes’. Now we know.”
“You have the president now saying, ‘so what? what’s the big deal?’ You had his son-in-law in an interview with Axios say [about] would you let the FBI know this time around about the meeting, ‘You know, I don’t know — I’m not going to engage in a hypothetical’.”
“It doesn’t seem like lessons have been learned,” Haberman conceded. “This is no longer just about Russia — it’s about any foreign country.”
Watch below:
Beto O’Rourke releases plan for LGBTQ equality, aiming to overturn Trump policies
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke released a proposal Wednesday morning to achieve equality for LGBTQ Americans and reinstate protections abandoned by President Donald Trump.
The plan — O'Rourke's sixth major policy rollout — is heavy on executive actions he would pursue to support the LGBTQ community. It also prescribes legislation he would champion and steps that can be taken on the global stage.
“We must ensure all Americans are treated equally no matter who they are or who they love," the former El Paso congressman said in a statement on the proposal, which comes amid LGBTQ Pride Month and arrived hours before he was set to lead a "Pride Run" in New York City.
Kamala Harris blisters Trump over foreign interference comments: He ‘doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well’
On Wednesday, in conversation with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shared some sharply critical thoughts on President Donald Trump's defense of using political dirt from foreign adversaries.
"These are stunning comments from the president," said Ruhle. "What's your reaction?"
"Well, Stephanie, listen," said Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. "He's the commander in chief, and has a duty and a responsibility to the American people to be a defender, if not the greatest defender of our democracy. But to quite the contrary, what we hear tonight is that he is yet again open to the idea of working with foreign governments to undermine the integrity of our election system. It's outrageous and it tells me the guy just doesn't understand the job and can't do it very well."