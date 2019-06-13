CNN’s Camerota sharply slaps Trump for welcoming more foreign election interference: ‘He’s learned nothing’

Addressing Donald Trump’s admission that he sees nothing wrong with foreign governments offering dirt on political opponents — saying he “would take it” — CNN’s Alisyn Camerota bluntly stated the president learned nothing from the Mueller investigation.

During an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, the president told him that he didn’t consider foreign assistance to be wrong by labeling it as “opposition research.”

Joined by New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, host Camerota seemed both stunned and angry.

“The president didn’t enjoy the past three years of investigation from [special counsel] Robert Mueller, yet he’s willing to do it again,” Camerota began, but added an incredulous, “He’s learned nothing.”

“His statement is ‘no collusion, no obstruction of justice’,” Haberman replied. “So it’s no collusion, but it would have been okay if we did. This message, the whole thing they have been saying about the Trump Tower meeting, every attempted contact by Russians with the campaign during 2016 was ‘we didn’t know, we were political neophytes’. Now we know.”

“You have the president now saying, ‘so what? what’s the big deal?’ You had his son-in-law in an interview with Axios say [about] would you let the FBI know this time around about the meeting, ‘You know, I don’t know — I’m not going to engage in a hypothetical’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t seem like lessons have been learned,” Haberman conceded. “This is no longer just about Russia — it’s about any foreign country.”

Watch below: