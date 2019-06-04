Quantcast
CNN’s Jake Tapper compares Trump’s tweet on Bette Midler to Eisenhower before D-Day — it didn’t go well for the president

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN anchor Jake Tapper received a jolt on Tuesday with two diametrically opposed views on leadership.

President Donald Trump engaged in a 1:30 a.m. local time Twitter feud with actress Bette Midler.

Tapper had been reading about former Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower and D-Day, prior to the battle’s 75th anniversary on Thursday.

“I just spent an hour reading about Eisenhower the day before D-Day. Reading this tweet after that hour was like jumping into a lake in the middle of winter,” Tapper noted.

Scandal-plagued Tennessee House Speaker says he’ll resign — but collect more than two months of pay first

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

On Tuesday, embattled, scandal-ridden Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada finally announced he will be resigning from the legislature, an announcement that was expected after his own caucus issued a vote of no confidence in him.

There's just one catch: Casada has announced that he will be resigning in August — 72 days from now. Which means he stands to collect nearly $15,000 in taxpayer-funded salary even after having resigned in disgrace:

#BREAKING - Glen Casada officially announces he will resign of August 2nd. That is a full 73 days from the day he announced his intent to resign. He will earn an additional $14,600 of taxpayer money in the meantime ...

‘This stuff freaks me out’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib raises alarm over use of facial recognition as groups demand federal moratorium

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Before detailing her specific concerns about facial recognition technology during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the subject Tuesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib expressed a sentiment broadly shared by privacy advocates and the general public.

"This stuff freaks me out," said Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan. "I'm a little freaked out by facial recognition."

.@RepRashida @rashidatlaib: "This stuff freaks me out. I'm a little freaked out by facial recognition."

Trump goes after Bette Midler during middle-of-the-night Twitter feud — from London

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

It was 1:30 a.m. in London when President Donald Trump chose to attack actress Bette Midler on Twitter.

Trump referred to the actress as a "washed up psycho" during his attack.

The commander-in-chief interrupted his foreign trip to complain about Midler sharing a quote attributed to Trump that he didn't say.

Midler said Trump called Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country” during a 1998 interview. Midler apologized.

