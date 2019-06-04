CNN’s Jake Tapper compares Trump’s tweet on Bette Midler to Eisenhower before D-Day — it didn’t go well for the president
CNN anchor Jake Tapper received a jolt on Tuesday with two diametrically opposed views on leadership.
President Donald Trump engaged in a 1:30 a.m. local time Twitter feud with actress Bette Midler.
Tapper had been reading about former Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower and D-Day, prior to the battle’s 75th anniversary on Thursday.
“I just spent an hour reading about Eisenhower the day before D-Day. Reading this tweet after that hour was like jumping into a lake in the middle of winter,” Tapper noted.
I just spent an hour reading about Eisenhower the day before D-Day. Reading this tweet after that hour was like jumping into a lake in the middle of winter. https://t.co/RNb4czqwfy
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 5, 2019