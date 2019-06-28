CNN’s Jim Sciutto levels Trump for laughing with Putin about election meddling
A clearly disgusted CNN panel hammered Donald Trump on Friday morning for his glib comments to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop meddling in U.S. elections, with host Jim Sciutto launching into a stunning diatribe about the president.
After showing a clip of Trump mockingly agreeing to instruct Putin to stay out of U.S. affairs, Sciutto called the president’s cavalier attitude “disturbing.”
“It was disturbing frankly because you saw the U.S. president and Russian president sharing a joke,” Sciutto observed. “In effect, the president smiled, kind of waved off the idea of Russian election interference and Putin was smiling as well.”
“That serves Russia’s interests, right, to undermine the assessment Russia interfered in the election and the seriousness of that assessment,” he continued. “This is not the only time he did so. In repeated encounters questioning that assessment, seeming to go to the Russian side as opposed to the side of the U.S.”
“I’ll tell you another thing that struck me just in the last hour or so here is when the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, when she met with the Russian president she said in no uncertain terms there can be no normalization of relations between Britain and Russia while it continues its irresponsible and destabilizing activities which she cited including the example of misinformation,” he added. “So why can the British prime minister say that in definitive terms but the U.S. president misses repeated chances to do so?”
Trump shrugs at Vladimir Putin and says ‘don’t meddle in the election’ at Osaka meeting
‘Kamala Harris had a moment that was 2 hours long’: Van Jones reacts to Dem debate
CNN host Van Jones argued on Thursday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) won the second Democratic presidential debate.
"Kamala Harris had a moment that was two hours long," Jones proclaimed following the event. "A star was born tonight. This is a masterful performance. She completely dominated the stage, and most importantly, she would kick Donald Trump’s butt, and she proved it tonight. That was — if you had any doubt that you could nominate a woman that would take Donald Trump to the woodshed, she just took it away from you."
According to Jones, former Vice President Joe Biden had a "breakdown" at the debate.
Ocasio-Cortez demands House and Senate pass ‘clean humanitarian’ bill for border children with ‘no tricks’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to ram through a bill that does nothing more than fund more military on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House passed their version of a bill for humanitarian aid to get soap and supplies to children on the border, but it was denied by the Senate. McConnell then pushed through his own bill, which AOC said plays on the fact that members are trying to get back to their districts for Independence Day celebrations. She said she's willing to stay and get it right.