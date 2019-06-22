Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN’s Tapper busts Trump for lying about Pentagon’s Iran attack casualty numbers

Published

55 mins ago

on

In a pair of tweets on late Friday night, CNN host Jake Tapper reported that a Department of Defense official claimed Donald Trump was lying when he said he was given collateral damage assessments at the last minute which caused him to call off a military assault on Iran on Thursday night.

According to Tapper: “Defense official tells me: ‘Collateral damage assessments or battle damage assessments are one of the first things that happen in these planning meetings when coming up with options for the president.”

He then added, “Senior leaders here are confused by the president’s tweets because they were there when he was told about casualties — more than 10 minutes out. He didn’t have to ask the general how many people would die. He had already been told.”

You can see the tweets below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Tapper busts Trump for lying about Pentagon’s Iran attack casualty numbers

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

In a pair of tweets on late Friday night, CNN host Jake Tapper reported that a Department of Defense official claimed Donald Trump was lying when he said he was given collateral damage assessments at the last minute which caused him to call off a military assault on Iran on Thursday night.

According to Tapper: "Defense official tells me: 'Collateral damage assessments or battle damage assessments are one of the first things that happen in these planning meetings when coming up with options for the president."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump snarls at undocumented immigrants with ‘DEPORTED!’ Twitter rant

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning Twitter attacks by going after undocumented immigrants with a warning that ICE is coming after them.

Prior to a reported round-up planned for Sunday, the president tweeted: "he people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell is the second worst human being on the planet

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Did you hear what the disgusting, reprehensible, thieving hack who currently serves as Senate Majority Leader said the other day about reparations for slavery? The House Judiciary Committee was getting ready to hold hearings for the first time in the history of this country on the issue of finding a way to compensate African-Americans for the crime of slavery, and a reporter asked Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky what he thought of the idea.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link